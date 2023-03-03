Huasheng Online correspondent Li Yingyi

“The spring of 1963 made us so excited”

The song starts in March, on the west bank of the Xiangjiang River, in Bairuopu Town, the green hills are like a screen.

On March 5, 1963, Chairman Mao Zedong published the inscription “Learn from Comrade Lei Feng”, issuing a great call to learn from Lei Feng, and the national “Learn from Lei Feng” movement flourished.

60 years of a Jiazi, with a flick of a finger; 60 years of learning from Lei Feng, the fruit is full of branches.

In Hunan Xiangjiang New District, drive westward from the former residence of Lei Feng for more than 20 minutes, and arrive at the early spring of Bairuopu Town. The rhythm of life and the beating notes of youth are everywhere. The ever-growing volunteer service team of young people who learn from Lei Feng gather here to form a revitalization The majestic power of the countryside.

Bairuopu Town launched the “Learning from Lei Feng” new era civilized practice voluntary service activity

In Bairuo, sow the “Bairuo seeds” of Lei Feng’s spirit

“Lei Feng, a native of Wangcheng, Hunan. He is called a vanguard soldier, and he is also an ordinary soldier…”

Praise a soldier and strive to be a soldier.

In the new era, how to inherit and carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng, and further strengthen the belief in listening to the party and following the party?

How to integrate the inheritance and promotion of Lei Feng spirit into the overall situation of revitalizing the countryside and establish a correct value orientation?

How to inherit and carry forward the spirit of Lei Feng, be a courageous and promising youth of the era, and stimulate the enthusiasm of the officers and entrepreneurship?

“I am willing to be the kindling, to ignite more hearts.” Straightening these question marks, the youth volunteer service team of Bairuozhiguanghui Township of Bairuopu Town “Learning from Lei Feng·Prospering the Countryside” answered sonorously and moved forward bravely.

“‘Bairuo Light’ is to let everyone shine. Party members and cadres must shine, and the masses must shine. Not only these people, but also those who love Bairuo, participate in the construction of Bairuo, and come to Bairuo for development. Be shining.” Chen Peizheng, chief operating officer of Bairuozhiguang Rural Maker Service Center, enthusiastically introduced to the delegation who came to study and visit.

In July 2020, under the leadership of the Party Committee of Bairuopu Town, the “Learning from Lei Feng and Prospering the Countryside” Bairuozhiguanghui Township Youth Volunteer Service Team Project began to take root.

“To do voluntary service, you must have both passion and perseverance.” Chen Pei said that he should learn from Lei Feng’s spirit, be a “screw that never rusts”, and take root in Lei Feng’s hometown with heart and soul.

Xiangxing College of Hunan University of Traditional Chinese Medicine entered Bairuopu Town to carry out the cultural activity of “Poetic Materia Medica ˙Youyou Childlike Heart”

Walking into the Rural Innovation Center, rows of agricultural and sideline products with local characteristics are placed in the exhibition hall, and photos of Lei Feng’s voluntary service activities are hung all over the walls of the studio.

“With the call of “Learning from Lei Feng to revitalize the countryside”, we have not only incubated five major platforms for youth participation in rural revitalization, co-creation of child-friendly towns, public brand incubation, integrated media center, and R&D of rural industry integration products, but also condensed the village painting plan, lake Hunan Nature and other professional teams.” The main person in charge of Bairuopu Town introduced that in order to expand the “circle of friends” of learning from Lei Feng, create a “new matrix” of learning from Lei Feng, and make the activities of learning from Lei Feng integrated into daily life and become regular. Guided by the new development concept of “innovation, coordination, greenness, openness, and sharing”, more and more people are attracted to Bairuopu to feel Lei Feng, learn from Lei Feng, and strive to be Lei Feng.

In Bairuo, play the song of Lei Feng to revitalize the countryside

Advocating heroes will produce heroes, and striving to be heroes will produce heroes in large numbers.

Decorate the rural courtyard with painted discarded tires, accompany the elderly in the village to carry out recreational activities, and read classic books with the children… Yi Kai, the backbone of the Bairuozhiguang Volunteer Group, is a native of Bairuo. In the summer of 2021, he had just graduated from high school and saw a tweet about his hometown recruiting rural revitalization volunteers on the Internet. The rich activities attracted him to sign up.

In the volunteer service again and again, Yikai realized that the countryside is a vast world with great potential.

“The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China pointed out that if the youth is strong, the country will be strong. As young people in the new era, we should shoulder the mission entrusted to us by history, and use knowledge and wisdom to ignite youthful dreams as a big stage to display our talents…” Yi Kai said that at present, he has participated in the overall planning of 86 voluntary service activities, “this data will continue to be refreshed.”

The Bairuozhiguang Volunteer Group launched the “Little Nature Artist” voluntary activity, leading children to perceive nature by observing plants and making leaf paintings

“‘I learn from Lei Feng in Bairuo, and I am in Bairuo Xing Village!’ This is the most beautiful sentence uttered by Lei Feng volunteers like Yi Kai in the past three years.” The main person in charge of Bairuopu Town introduced, since Since the establishment of the Youth Volunteer Group in 2021, the team members have grown from 14 to 228. Up to now, a total of 486 local young volunteers have been recruited to participate in voluntary services, and 129 voluntary activities have been carried out. , Hunan Normal University and other colleges and universities, and introduced more than 600 college teachers and students to carry out research and study practice. Learning from Lei Feng has become popular among Bai Ruo youths.

Time goes back to the summer of 1917, when young Mao Zedong and Xiao Zisheng went on a study tour together, they came to Bairuopu Town to visit Mr. Li Xiaodan, whom Mao Zedong later called a teacher. A hundred years later, the young people walking on the 1917 youth Mao Zedong’s study tour in Bairuopu Town, have taken over the baton of the revolutionary ancestors, and are running at high speed, chasing their youth dreams and bursting out the youthful vitality of rural revitalization.

“Hi everyone, welcome to Bairuopu, where the mountains, water, and people are beautiful…” In the live broadcast room, there were three girls with bright smiles and full of positive energy, namely Liao Hong, Zhou Jing, Xia Sainan, they are new farmers from Bairuopu Town who returned home to start their own businesses.

“If you do it with perseverance, it will be fragrant for a long time.” Since July 2020, under the organization and guidance of the Party Committee of Bairuopu Town, the person in charge of the “agriculture, culture and tourism” industry in the town and local entrepreneurs began to communicate frequently.

“We grew up listening to the stories of Lei Feng, and Lei Feng’s spirit will last forever and never go out of style. We wear high heels as professional women, and roll up our trousers and return to our hometown to farm.” Therefore, the new farmer “Bai Ruo Sanmei” With the help of the town party committee, he received professional training. Through the operation of video accounts and live broadcasts, he displayed Bairuo’s beautiful image in a way that the public loves to see, and brought goods for the live broadcast of agricultural products. He gained high popularity and became an “Internet celebrity” in Changsha. At present, there are more than 50 video works with millions of views.

New Farmers “Bai Ruo Sanmei” live broadcast with goods

“Lei Feng, our role model, the pacesetter of our youth…”

Today’s Bai Ruo, Lei Feng’s song is like a wave.

“Thousands of sons and daughters have come up one after another, learning from Lei Feng.”

Entering a new era, the Party Committee of Bairuopu Town continues to polish the “Bairuohong” global party building brand, and the activity of learning from Lei Feng shows a new look: batch after batch of rural revitalization and prosperity leaders and surrounding enterprises under the leadership of the town Party committee, Huddling together for warmth, cultivating the “Taoyuan Dream” step by step in the Bairuo land; crop after crop of young volunteers poured into Bairuo, watering the “Youth Dream” of revitalizing the countryside with youth and sweat.

Time changes, dreams move forward. Next to the Bairuo shop, the Xiangjiang River is rushing eastward and heading towards the sea. The indomitable, brave and tenacious spirit of the revolutionary ancestors will always inspire the Bairuo people to stay true to their original aspirations, innovate and do hard work, and catch up and surpass.