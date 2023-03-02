Huasheng Online, March 2 (Reporter Lu Xiaowei) For more than a thousand days and nights, he escorted students across the road every day; he insisted on voluntary preaching for a long time, with a total of 20,000 hours… In Lei Feng’s hometown of Hunan, models of learning from Lei Feng are constantly emerging. On March 2, the 2022 Hunan Learning from Lei Feng and Advanced Model Release Ceremony of Volunteer Service was held in Wangcheng District, Changsha City, and a list of role models learning from Lei Feng was released on the spot. Yang Haodong, Member of the Standing Committee of the Hunan Provincial Party Committee, Director of the Propaganda Department of the Provincial Party Committee, and Deputy Director of the Provincial Civilization Committee attended the release ceremony.

(2022 List of Advanced Models of Learning from Lei Feng and Volunteering in Hunan Province)

This advanced and typical release ceremony is one of the series of activities in Hunan to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the inscription for Comrade Lei Feng by Mao Zedong and other revolutionaries of the older generation. The 2022 Hunan Province Learning from Lei Feng and advanced models of voluntary service were commended on the spot, and “Lei Feng Volunteer Certificate” was issued to outstanding volunteer representatives. During the event, the participating leaders and guests visited the 2022 Hunan Province Learning from Lei Feng and Volunteer Service Advanced Typical Deeds Exhibition, so that everyone could truly feel that “Lei Feng” is right in front of us, and the new style of civilization is around us.

(Some award-winning organizations and individuals will accept the award on stage)

Among them, there are more than 1,000 who persevere day and night, escorting students across the road during the peak hours of going to and from school every day. The “Women’s Nursing Post” of the Traffic Management Brigade of Jishou City Public Security Bureau has mobilized more than 3,000 service members, and has carried out various voluntary service activities for a total of 1,000 people. Zhou Shun for more than one time; Gao Guoliang, who has been voluntarily preaching for a long time, and has volunteered for 20,000 hours; Jia Min, who has devoted himself to volunteer service for 15 years, launched 14 volunteer service projects and raised nearly one million yuan; In 2012, volunteers were organized to participate in the “100 Good Deeds, Love Packages” activity, sending love to tens of thousands of needy children. The Cultural Tourism Volunteer Service Team of the Tourism College of Hunan Normal University; carried out more than 200 theme lectures, and a series of volunteer service activities for party history lectures The “Red Cap” of the Wugang Municipal Committee of the Communist Youth League has accumulated more than 3,560 times; there are hundreds of voluntary service activities every year, serving more than 11,000 community residents in Yanqihu Community, Huangshawan Street, Shigu District, Hengyang City… They write new stories with practical actions The story of Lei Feng in the era makes the spirit of Lei Feng shine brighter in the new era.

“Indifferent to fame and wealth, willing to contribute, hard work and never forgetting, the new ‘Front’ fashion of the children of Sanxiang, to carry forward the spirit of the times!” At the event site, the allegro sitcom “Lei Feng’s Hometown New “Front” Fashion”, with catchy Allegro Ci conveys the good voice of learning from Lei Feng, infecting and inspiring every audience. Sixian Tanci sang “We Are All Descendants of Lei Feng”, the volunteer song “Walking for You”, and the chorus “Learning from Lei Feng’s Good Example” and other cultural programs, interpreting the spirit of Lei Feng in the new era in a popular way.

The event was sponsored by the Propaganda Department of the Hunan Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China (Provincial Civilization Office), the Provincial Volunteer Committee, and the Civilization Committee of Changsha City. Organized by the People’s Government of Wangcheng District, Changsha City, Hunan Red Net New Media Group (Hunan Civilization Network), Hunan Volunteer Service Federation, and co-organized by the Propaganda Department of the CPC Changsha Wangcheng District Committee (Wangcheng District Civilization Office) and Wangcheng Media Center.

In 2022, under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, all departments in various parts of Hunan will thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s series of important instructions on learning from Lei Feng’s voluntary services, and carry out in-depth “Lei Feng” The “Learn from Lei Feng in your hometown” activity has made positive contributions to improving the level of social civilization and serving economic and social development. A group of advanced models of learning from Lei Feng based on their posts and voluntary services have emerged with outstanding deeds, recognized by the masses, and widely influential.

(First trial: Yin Yifan Second trial: Jiang Jun Third trial: Jiang Yuqing)