The 14th Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Wetlands kicked off on November 5, 2022 in Wuhan, China, and Geneva, Switzerland. This is the first time that my country has hosted the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Wetlands. The theme of the conference is “Cherish the harmonious coexistence of humans and nature in wetlands”.

Wetlands are known as the “kidneys of the earth” and are one of the most important ecosystems in the world. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core has adhered to the concept that lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets, adhered to the integrated protection and systematic management of mountains, rivers, forests, fields, lakes, grass and sand, and strengthened the ecological environment in an all-round, whole-region, and whole-process manner. We should take wetland protection and restoration as an important part of ecological civilization construction. General Secretary Xi Jinping has repeatedly emphasized the need to protect wetlands during his inspections and investigations in Dianchi Lake in Kunming, Yunnan, Xixi National Wetland Park in Hangzhou, Zhejiang, and the estuary of the Yellow River in Dongying, Shandong. Let’s learn together!

