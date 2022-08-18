Original title: Learn from the past and learn from the past – learn history from the general secretary | The victory of the Liaoshen campaign brought China‘s military situation into a new turning point

On the afternoon of August 16, General Secretary Xi Jinping, who was inspecting Jinzhou City, Liaoning Province, came to the Liaoshen Campaign Memorial Hall, where he reviewed the history of the Northeast Liberation War and the victory of the Liaoshen Campaign.

In the memorial hall, the fragments of the blasting tube used by the revolutionary martyrs, the medals won by the fighting heroes, and the award flags won by the battle model company… Each piece of cultural relics tells the hard-won victory.

Following in the footsteps of General Secretary Xi Jinping, we relive the glorious years 74 years ago ——

In the autumn of 1948, the People’s Liberation War entered a decisive stage of national victory. On September 12, the Battle of Liaoning and Shenyang started in Jinzhou. The Liaoshen campaign lasted 52 days. More than 1 million people’s Liberation Army wiped out more than 470,000 Kuomintang troops and liberated the entire northeast.

The Liaoshen campaign brought a new turning point in China‘s military situation and changed the long-standing basic pattern of the enemy being strong and weak, and the enemy being superior and inferior.

On November 14, 1948, Comrade Mao Zedong pointed out in his commentary “Major Changes in China‘s Military Situation” for Xinhua News Agency: China‘s military situation has now entered a new turning point, that is, the balance of forces between the two sides of the war has undergone fundamental changes. .

The victory of the Liaoshen campaign came from the correct strategic decision of the central government. In September 1948, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China held an enlarged meeting of the Politburo in Xibaipo, and decided to seize the favorable opportunity to conduct a strategic decisive battle with the Kuomintang. After the battle, our army in Northeast China can free up its hands to transfer to the customs to fight, and can also use Northeast Industries to support the National Liberation War. In the battle, our army took Jinzhou for the first time, cut off the connection between the Kuomintang army in North China and Northeast China, realized the situation of “closing the door and fighting dogs”, and contributed to the victory of the Liaoshen campaign.

“Strategic issues are the fundamental issues of a political party and a country.” On January 11, 2022, General Secretary Xi Jinping was at the opening ceremony of a seminar on the study and implementation of the spirit of the Sixth Plenary Session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China for leading cadres at the provincial and ministerial levels. , once pointed out the deployment of the party in the Northeast after the victory of the Anti-Japanese War: “What a far-sighted strategic decision! Subsequent development also proved how important this strategic decision was to the victory of the War of Liberation.”

The Liaoshen campaign was not only a battle of troops and firepower, but also a battle of people’s hearts and minds. During the battle, 1.83 million migrant workers, 137,000 stretchers, and 55 million kilograms of food were raised and transported from all parts of Northeast China and Rehe.

In December 2017, at the Huaihai Campaign Memorial Hall, he recalled the “victory of the push cart”; in August 2020, at the Memorial Hall of the Battle of Crossing the River, he said with emotion that “the victory of the Battle of Crossing the River was achieved by the common people with small boats”; September 2020 In January, at the special exhibition hall in Rucheng, Hunan, I reviewed the “warmth of half a quilt” during the Long March… General Secretary Xi Jinping repeatedly emphasized the power of the people in the people’s war.

“The last bowl of rice is sent to make military rations, the last foot of cloth is sent to make military uniforms, the last old cotton jacket is covered on a stretcher, and the last flesh and blood is sent to the battlefield”, General Secretary Xi Jinping once quoted this song as a popular song during the war The sung ballad pointed out that this “is a vivid embodiment of the unity of the army and the people as one person”.

The country is the people, and the people are the country. Fighting the country and defending the country is the heart of the people. General Secretary Xi Jinping said with sincerity: “At any time, we must not forget our original intention and mission, and we must not forget the root of the people.”

