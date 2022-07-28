Original title: Learning heroic deeds and drawing strength to forge ahead – Jinsha County People’s Armed Forces Department launched an activity to learn the advanced deeds of Comrade Du Fuguo

On July 28, when the 95th “August 1st” Army Day was approaching, the Jinsha County People’s Armed Forces Department organized all cadres, civilians, employees, and militia reservists to learn the advanced deeds of Du Fuguo, the demining hero and the August 1st Medal winner. Learn from his spiritual qualities of giving up on me, having the courage to take responsibility, perseverance, and not afraid of life and death, and under the inspiration of heroic deeds, strive to be a leading soldier in the national movement in the new era.

During the learning activities, the whole departmentThe personnel collectively watched the ceremony of awarding the “August 1 Medal” and the honorary title held by the Central Military Commission on the 27th. When the screen was broadcast to Du Fuguo, Qian Qihu, Nie Haisheng and other comrades who received the “August 1 Medal”, they participated in the study of the whole group. The staff applauded warmly, and everyone consciously paid tribute to the heroes and looked up to the advanced. Afterwards, all the staff watched the video to learn about the heroic deeds of Comrade Du Fuguo, and reviewed the whole process of Du Fuguo from signing up for the army to participating in the mine clearance operation to save his comrades from being injured. Du Fuguo lost his hands and eyes to protect his comrades during mine clearance. Infect.

Everyone said that Du Fuguo’s “You stand back, let me come” interprets the mission and responsibility of the Chinese soldiers in the new era. In the face of emergency and danger, the soldiers must always rush to the front, because we are surrounded by comrades and behind the people. . Ren Guolei, Minister of the People’s and Armed Forces Department of the county, said at the study activity that to study Comrade Du Fuguo’s advanced deeds is to learn his patriotism and love for the people, his indomitable qualities, and to internalize the heroic spirit in the heart and externalize it in practice. Take action to do a good job in various tasks of the year, cultivate the excellent skills of “serving the people”, and live up to the trust of the party and the people.

