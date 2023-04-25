Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements丨Learn to understand and fully shoulder the mission and forge ahead on a new journey——All departments and units carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, April 24th Topic: Learn deeply, fully understand the mission and forge ahead on a new journey – all departments and units carry out in-depth study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era

Xinhua News Agency reporter

After the convening of the educational work conference on the theme of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, all departments and units conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the deployment requirements of the Party Central Committee, and effectively transformed the learning results into the driving force and effectiveness of pioneering and enterprising.

Work hard to understand deeply and master the mastery, use the party’s innovative theory to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work. The Office of the National Security Commission of the Central Committee organically integrates the thematic education objectives and requirements into all aspects of national security work in the new era, strengthens practice orientation and problem orientation, focuses on effectiveness, improves quality, and makes unremitting efforts to deepen and implement key measures of integration. On the basis of comprehensively studying and understanding Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the Office of the Central Financial and Economic Commission highlights the study of Xi Jinping’s economic thought, supports the “two establishments” with practical actions, and achieves the “two maintenances”. The staff assistant of the Party Central Committee’s economic work.

Through planning in advance, overall planning and coordination, strengthening guidance, and compacting responsibilities, the theme education will be promoted to a good start and a good start. The Office of the Central Foreign Affairs Commission held a mobilization meeting for the whole office, a collective discussion of the theoretical study center group, and a special counseling report meeting, organized the implementation of “big learning, big research, big training”, and promoted the transformation of the theme education results into better fulfillment of duties and service centers. Action. The Office of the Central Institutional Establishment Committee held a special reading class on the party’s innovative theories and a theoretical study report meeting on “Correctly Understanding and Vigorously Promoting Chinese-style Modernization” to organically unify the implementation of key tasks throughout the year, such as carrying out theme education and doing a good job in the organization and implementation of institutional reforms.

Daxing investigation and research in the whole party is an important part of this theme education. In terms of “emphasizing practice”, the National Development and Reform Commission requires consciously implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the entire process and fields of major strategies, major plans, major policies, major reforms, major projects, etc., and conducts in-depth research Find out the problem, improve the work to promote development, and ensure that the theme education achieves tangible results. The Ministry of Civil Affairs organizes and drives party members and cadres to go to the grass-roots frontline and civil affairs service objects to grasp the facts, find gaps, and solve problems. The Ministry of Finance closely integrates with the reality of financial work, requiring theoretical study to be true, to understand, to believe and to use, to investigate and study to go deep into reality, to the grassroots, and to the masses, and to promote development to solve problems and relieve public concerns.

Transform learning outcomes into actual results that promote high-quality development. The Ministry of Housing and Urban-Rural Development promotes the resolution of key and difficult issues that restrict the high-quality development of housing and urban-rural construction, and strives to reflect the effectiveness of theme education in the high-quality development of careers and the happiness and security of the people. The Ministry of Transport has accelerated the construction of a strong country in transportation, and tested the achievements of the theme education by promoting the high-quality development of transportation and improving the quality of life of the people. The Ministry of Water Resources combined the development of theme education with the implementation of various decisions and deployments of the Party Central Committee, and achieved new results in promoting the high-quality development of water conservancy with new weather and new actions. The Chinese Academy of Social Sciences requires high-standard and high-quality thematic education, and continuously promotes the high-quality development of philosophy and social sciences. The Development Research Center of the State Council regards in-depth thematic education as a major opportunity to improve the ability and level of decision-making consultation and research, and unremittingly uses the party’s innovative theory to build its heart and soul.

Accurately grasp the goals and requirements of thematic education, continuously improve the ability and level of duty performance, and ensure that the important instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the decision-making and deployment of the Party Central Committee are effective. The All-China Women’s Federation leads the cadres of the government through the leadership team, the system through the government organs, and the women masses through the cadres of the Women’s Federation, and promotes the theme education to be in-depth and solid. The China Federation of Returned Overseas Chinese regards the theme education as the top priority of the current work, effectively strengthens the organization and leadership, consolidates the main responsibility, implements key tasks, and continuously enhances the pertinence and effectiveness of the theme education, so as to be a caring person for overseas Chinese and a hard worker for overseas Chinese affairs Home. The China Journalists Association combines the theme education with the promotion of the center’s work, strengthens publicity and reporting, and promotes the party’s innovative theory to penetrate the grassroots, the masses, and the hearts of the people, providing strong ideological guarantee and strong spiritual strength for the new journey.