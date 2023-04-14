Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements丨The United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee held a theme education work conference

News from our newspaper on the 13th (Reporter Sang Lei)On the 13th, the United Front Work Department of the Provincial Party Committee held a work conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, earnestly studying and implementing the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech at the theme education work conference, fully implementing the arrangements and deployments of the Provincial Party Committee, and directly The united front system carries out theme education for mobilization and deployment.

The meeting pointed out that the party organizations of the provincial united front system and the majority of party members and cadres should deeply understand the significance of carrying out the theme education, consciously use Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics to condense their hearts and souls, deeply understand the decisive significance of the “two establishments”, and strengthen “Four Consciousnesses”, “Four Confidences” and “Two Maintenances”. We must firmly grasp the task requirements of thematic education, insist on building the soul with learning, increasing wisdom with learning, promoting morality with learning, and promoting work with learning. The quality development is powerful and effective, the inspection and rectification is effective, the establishment of rules and regulations is normal and long-term, and the effectiveness of thematic education is effectively transformed into the effectiveness of united front work. It is necessary to effectively strengthen organizational leadership, strengthen political responsibility, formulate work plans with high standards, make good use of the “four systems” work implementation mechanism, adhere to overall planning, create a good atmosphere, and ensure that the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment of thematic education and the requirements of the provincial party committee are in the province. The direct united front system is effective.

The Sixth Tour Steering Group of the Provincial Party Committee attended the meeting for guidance.