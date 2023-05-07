Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements｜The education system of Hebei Province carried out in-depth theme education to implement the fundamental task of building morality and cultivating people to promote the high-quality development of education

Our province’s education system carries out in-depth theme education

Implement the fundamental task of cultivating people by virtue and promote the high-quality development of education

News (Hebei Daily reporters Huo Xiangbo and Cui Congcong) Since the launch of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics theme education, the education system in Hebei Province has conscientiously studied and implemented the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important speech and the deployment of the Party Central Committee. Development, inspection, rectification and reform are combined to fully implement the party’s education policy, implement the fundamental task of cultivating people through morality, and effectively transform the effectiveness of theme education into actual results that promote the high-quality development of education.

The Provincial Department of Education puts theoretical study throughout, and organizes party members and cadres to carefully study the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party Constitution, “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”, “Excerpts from Xi Jinping’s Socialist Thought with Chinese Characteristics in the New Era”, etc., so as to comprehensively study and understand the Chinese characteristics of Xi Jinping in the new era The scientific system, core essence, and practical requirements of socialist ideology. The grassroots party organizations combined a series of special studies, centering on the five themes of “concentrating the heart and building the soul to build a solid foundation”, “strengthening the character and strengthening loyalty”, “promoting development through hard work and responsibility”, “practicing the purpose to benefit the people”, and “establishing a new style of honesty and public service” every month Carry out a theme party day to deeply understand the truth power and practical power of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Hebei Engineering University determined 4 learning priorities, organized themed education reading classes, organized study sessions for the theoretical study center group of the school party committee in 5 themes, organized members of the leadership team to give special party lectures, and organized various party branches to carry out various forms of theoretical study. Good party members and cadres study on their own, and continue to promote theoretical learning to go deep, practical, and heart-to-heart.

Conduct investigation and research throughout to deepen the understanding and application of the party’s innovation theory. Yanshan University adheres to problem orientation, focuses on systematic planning and overall promotion of the school’s “14th Five-Year Plan” development plan and the implementation of Chinese-style modernized Yanshan University practice scenarios, and solves the deep-seated contradictions and constraints that restrict the school’s “double first-class” construction and connotative high-quality development. Teachers, students, staff, and employees are urgent, difficult, and anxious, and key research topics are determined. Members of the leadership team at or above the division level each lead a research topic, and conduct special research on the most prominent difficult issues in the reform and development of the school or the unit, and find ways to solve the problem. .

Persist in learning, comparing, inspecting, and rectifying while learning. Hebei Normal University systematically sorts out the problems found in the investigation and research, the problems in the promotion of development, and the problems that teachers and students have strongly reflected, combined with the problems found in inspections and audit supervision, lists the problem list, task list, and responsibility list one by one, and clarifies specific measures. Time limit for rectification and division of responsibilities to ensure that problems are rectified in place. Taking the opportunity of implementing the “eight measures” to improve service quality, the Provincial Education Examination Institute comprehensively sorted out the shortcomings and deficiencies in various examination and enrollment services, and took “doing practical things for candidates” as an important content. Measures such as the consultation system, the work system of provincial, city and county liaison officers, the joint mechanism for coordinating and coordinating the handling of public opinion on examination and enrollment, and the provision of more humane services for special candidates such as disabilities have continuously improved the people’s satisfaction with the education examination and enrollment work in Hebei Province.

Take the promotion of development as the focus of the theme education, and promote the solution of the development problems of education work. Combining themed education, Hebei Agricultural University has solidly promoted the construction of new agricultural sciences, new engineering disciplines, and new liberal arts disciplines, strengthened the classified training of postgraduates, deepened the integration of disciplines, improved the precise talent introduction mechanism, performance assessment incentive mechanism, and professional title evaluation and employment mechanism, and built major scientific and technological projects. library, strengthen the construction of scientific research teams and platforms, deeply promote rural revitalization, school-site cooperation, and school-enterprise cooperation. Practical moves and real results. Hebei Medical University adheres to the combination of “immediate reform” and “long-term establishment”, and continues to improve the “first topic” system, the learning system of the party committee’s theoretical learning center group, the education and training system for party members and cadres, the terminal implementation mechanism, and the quantitative assessment mechanism. Timely follow up and study the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s latest important speeches and important instructions, promote the leadership team and leading cadres to take the lead in learning and often learn, improve the closed loop of communication learning, task decomposition, implementation, supervision and inspection, and “look back” work, and constantly Encourage school party members and cadres to dare to take responsibility and act actively.