(Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements) Tracing the source, learning ideas, promoting practice, promoting theme education, Zhejiang flavor is more solid and dry_Hangzhou Net

(Learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements) Tracing the source, learning thought, promoting practice, promoting theme education, Zhejiang flavor is more solid and dry

Since the theme education was launched, all units in our province have implemented the spirit of the Provincial Party Committee’s “Tracing and Tracing Thoughts and Promoting Practice”, excavated, guarded, and inherited the precious wealth left by General Secretary Xi Jinping to Zhejiang. Integrate with reality, base on the position, let the theme education go deep and solid.

In the community of Cuiyuan District 1, Xihu District, Hangzhou, party members and cadres of the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee are carrying out the party day activities with the theme of “Tracing the Origin of Thought, Gratitude, Endeavor and Promoting Practice”. Cuiyuan District 1 community was the grassroots contact point of the urban community when Comrade Xi Jinping, then secretary of the Zhejiang Provincial Party Committee, guided the education activities to maintain the advanced nature of Communist Party members. Party members and cadres carefully visited the “Cuiyinji” party spirit education base, and revisited the important instruction spirit of “what the people have called, I have responded, and the people have called, and I have something to do”.

During the themed party day activities, party members and cadres of the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee also walked into Xiajiang Village, Chun’an County, and reviewed the details of the General Secretary’s 3 discussions, 4 visits, and 5 letters in Xiajiang Village.

Zhang Chi, Director of the Department of Text, Electronics and Laws of the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee: This time we follow the footsteps of the General Secretary, review the entrustment of the General Secretary, and deeply understand the deep feelings of the General Secretary for the people. There are deployments, see action in Zhejiang.

Since the launch of the theme education, the Party History and Literature Research Office of the Provincial Party Committee has compiled the theme education and learning materials such as “Excerpts of Comrade Xi Jinping’s Important Discussions on Investigation and Research During His Work in Zhejiang” to further consolidate the ideological foundation.

Sun Ying, full-time deputy secretary of the Party History and Literature Research Office of the Provincial Party Committee: We give full play to the data and research advantages of the Party History and Literature Department, and promote thematic education to achieve tangible results by tracing the source.

In the past few days, the party members and cadres of the provincial government work committee have continuously carried out the theoretical study activities of “absorbing the great power of thought and building the soul of loyalty”, established the mechanism of “daily reading, weekly learning, ten-day testing and monthly lectures”, and compiled and printed theme education for all party members and cadres. In the next step, activities such as “I do practical things for the grassroots” will be carried out.

Han Lu, Director of the Organization Department of the Working Committee of the Provincial Organs: Let each of our party members learn more about the party’s innovation theory, further improve their theoretical literacy, and improve their ability to serve the grassroots.

Right now, Hangzhou is taking the theme education as an opportunity to set up 21 high-quality on-site teaching sites of “Following in the Footsteps of the General Secretary” in various districts.

Teaching sites such as the Memorial Hall of the Hangzhou Group of the Communist Party of China and the Exhibition Hall of Historical Materials of the “May 4th Constitution” have welcomed party members and cadres, and visitors from government agencies, enterprises and institutions.

Wei Lingjun, Secretary of the Party Branch of the “May 4th Constitution” Historical Materials Exhibition Hall: Carry out constitutional publicity and education among the whole people, focusing on publicizing General Secretary Xi’s thoughts on the rule of law, publicizing the connotation and meaning of governing the country according to the constitution in the new era, and enhancing their sense of responsibility.