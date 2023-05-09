[Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements]In-depth investigation and research to change work style-our province has solidly carried out learning and implementing the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era_Yellow River News

[Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements]In-depth investigation and research to change work style – our province has solidly carried out learning and implementing the theme education of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics

Investigation and research, as “the foundation of planning, the essentials of analyzing, and the way to achieve”, is not only an important content of carrying out good theme education, but also a basic skill for doing all kinds of work well.

On April 7, after the mobilization conference on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics was held, the first batch of participating departments and units took high-quality theme education as the current primary political task, and fully implemented the Party Central Committee’s The Daxing investigation and research decision-making deployment and the Provincial Party Committee’s large-scale investigation action plan, compared with the 12 important aspects specified by the Party Central Committee, focused on major issues related to Shanxi’s high-quality development and modernization, and promoting the new great project of party building, focusing on the people The masses care about the vital interests they expect, insist on the leadership to take the lead, highlight the problem orientation, go to the grassroots frontline to check the pulse, dissect the sparrow, sort out problems and troubleshoot problems. Everyone said that it is necessary to grasp the real situation and public opinion in the in-depth investigation and research, deepen the understanding of Xi Jinping’s socialist thought with Chinese characteristics in the new era in the investigation and research, and make the process of investigation and research a process of transforming theoretical study into practical application, and become a The process of changing the style of work and enhancing the relationship with the masses has become a process of improving the ability to perform duties and strengthening responsibility.

Pounce on the body, sink to the front line, and promote the research to go deep and solid

Start with research and open the way with research. The Provincial Party Committee requires that in the theme education, it is necessary to meet the deployment requirements of the central government, based on the main responsibilities and main businesses of the department and unit, and closely combine the high-quality development practice of our province and the 12 major issues raised by the special seminar for the main leading cadres of the provincial management. Focus on key tasks such as industrial transformation, energy revolution, industrial chain and professional town building, and high-standard market system construction, identify topics and entry points, and conduct countermeasure research, forward-looking research, follow-up research, and anatomical research. Produce high-quality research results to better study and solve a number of major issues.

In the past few days, the main leaders of the provincial party committee and the provincial government have devoted themselves to thematic education, giving full play to the role of demonstration and leading, and went to the grassroots to conduct research and supervision and troubleshoot problems; Under the leadership of the Provincial Party Committee, all departments and units closely combine the high-quality development practices of our province, focusing on new problems encountered in economic and social development, deep-rooted problems in reform, development and stability, and urgent and anxious problems of the people, and effectively block the difficulties Find out the silt spots, constantly put forward new ideas and new ways to solve the real problems, and promote the decision-making and deployment of the central and provincial party committees to take root and blossom at the grassroots level.

The Provincial Development and Reform Commission conducts investigations around the work deployment of the Provincial Party Committee and the Provincial Government, promotes the normalization and institutionalization of investigations and research, and clarifies the requirements. In the face of various public demands and corporate needs, it cannot be pushed under the pretext of immature conditions and unfounded policies. Let it go, block it. The Provincial Department of Science and Technology closely focuses on the major proposition of “promoting the integration of science and technology, education, and talents”, and conducts in-depth research on the front line, focusing on solving the urgent difficulties and worries of scientific research personnel and innovation subjects, and focusing on the construction of major innovation platforms , “Two transformations” science and technology support special action, “1+10” pilot test base construction, institutional reform and reorganization and other key tasks.

Research should not be “legs and mind”, but “body” must be “heart”. The main leaders of Taizhong Group have been intensively investigating the workshops in the new park for several days, and went to Tianjin Binhai Company for investigation…Comprehensively using methods such as on-site investigation and seminars and exchanges, they can intuitively and comprehensively understand the problems, point out the problems unceremoniously, analyze the problems sharply, and give detailed guidance to solve them problems, and successively promoted the work of Taizhong informatization, management improvement, and nuclear power project implementation. Party members and cadres have absorbed the motivation of unremitting struggle and entrepreneurship through theoretical study and ideological baptism.

Use the party’s innovation theory to study new situations and solve new problems

Only by standing high and looking far can we have a big picture and find the right direction for investigation and research. The first batch of departments and units participating in the theme education in our province combined the party’s innovative theory of learning Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics with investigation and research, deeply grasped the Marxist position, viewpoint and method contained in it, and applied it to the investigation researching.

The Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology goes deep into the front line of enterprises and projects to identify the difficulties that restrict high-quality development and the problems that affect the sustainable development of enterprises, especially around the core work of promoting industrial chains and professional towns, sorting out and forming a list of problems one by one, and solving problems In the process of further exerting the prying effect of policy levers, mobilizing the enthusiasm of enterprises and stimulating the vitality of the market. The Provincial Administrative Examination and Approval Service Administration requires the team members to combine the work in the field of responsibility, and each person will lead at least one topic to carry out research, conduct special research on the most prominent and difficult problems in the work, and formulate special projects around outstanding problems that have been strongly reflected by the masses and have not been resolved for a long time The rectification plan focused on making breakthroughs. Focusing closely on the primary task of high-quality development, the Provincial Investment Promotion Bureau went abroad to hold investment cooperation and exchange activities for the first time in three years. Transformed into the actual effect of promoting investment and promoting high-quality development.

The direction of the problem is the direction of the research. How to achieve integrated development of physical bookstores, how to enhance coordination and cooperation in the publishing and printing industry chain, and how to improve the level of corporate legal management…Aiming at the key and difficult problems in the work and the problems that need to be solved urgently, Shanxi Publishing and Media Group has set up a large research work class, Combining traditional methods such as seminars, visits and surveys, spot surveys, follow-up surveys, and questionnaires with modern methods such as big data and network surveys, data analysis and data research are strengthened, and anatomical and acupoint surveys are carried out.

Persist in asking the people for advice and improve the scientific and effective nature of research

In-depth investigation and research are like a bridge that connects true knowledge and action, information and decision-making, and the hearts of the party and the people. The first batch of departments and units participating in the theme education in our province, in the process of investigation and research, compared with the requirements of the central government, focused on the vital interests of the people’s concerns and expectations, carried out a large-scale sorting of problems, and a large-scale investigation of difficult problems, to understand where the people are looking forward to, and the enterprises Where are the difficulties, where are the grassroots worries, and where are the work stuck. The majority of party members and cadres actively practice the party’s mass line, go to the grassroots frontline to observe, experience, and understand with sincerity, sincerely listen to the voice of the masses, truly reflect the wishes of the masses, and genuinely care about the suffering of the masses.

In order to effectively achieve the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, letter and action, the Communist Youth League Committee of the Communist Youth League of Shanxi combined with the “Action Plan on Carrying out Large-scale Research” of the Shanxi Communist Youth League to sink to the front line, go deep into the youth, and innovate working methods. The Logistics Support Center of Provincial Organs aims to improve the service support capabilities of provincial Organs and the ability of cadres and employees to perform their duties, adheres to demand orientation, problem orientation, and effect orientation, and comprehensively carries out large-scale research work by tackling, solving, and solving difficulties.

The Provincial Party History Research Institute (Provincial Local breaking latest news Research Institute) went to Luliang, Changzhi, and Jincheng to conduct research on the development of Shanxi local chronicles in the new era, the achievements and experience of Shanxi’s party history work in the new era in the past ten years, and the function of educating people from Shanxi’s red cultural sites in the new era Conduct investigations on overall strategic topics such as the construction of talent teams for Shanxi party history and local annals. The Provincial Disabled Persons’ Federation focuses on the urgent, difficult and anxious issues of the disabled, the people’s livelihood and the establishment of the Disabled Persons’ Federation’s own construction to determine the research topics, so as to achieve “two correctness, two improvements, and two promotions” of theme education and own work.

The purpose of research is to discover and solve problems. According to the investigation and research plan, Shanxi Coking Coal Group has formed an 8-step process of formulating questions by functional departments, selecting topics by the leadership team, setting topics for collective research, leading the topic by team members, leading departmental issues, formulating plans to solve problems, investigating and researching problems, and answering questions through project transformation. . Shanxi Financial Holding Group has identified 5 topics for key tasks such as financial services for the real economy, difficult and expensive financing for small and medium-sized enterprises, and assistance for Shanxi’s “two transformations” and high-quality development. Fine and accurate. (Reporter Chen Junqi Zhao Xiangnan Jia Lijun Meng Miao Li Linxia Wang Xiujuan Zhang Jufeng Zhang Yi Li Lian Gao Jianhua Jin Shuai Ni Du Juan Ren Zhixia Yan Jie Guo Ning An Xiaoyi Yaojia)