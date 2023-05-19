[Learning ideas, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice and building new achievements]Provincial leaders participated in the theoretical study of theme education in relevant units and gave speeches to promote theme education in a down-to-earth manner.

Huasheng Online, May 18th (all-media reporter Zhou Zhiheng) In the past few days, the first batch of theme education units in our province have focused on the main line of theoretical learning. The thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era has been deepened and solidified. Provincial leaders Xie Weijiang and Wang Yu, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate and Chief Procurator Ye Xiaoying participated in the theoretical study of thematic education of relevant units and gave speeches.

Xie Weijiang, Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary-General of the Provincial Party Committee, made a tutoring report in the theme education reading class of the General Office of the Provincial Party Committee. He emphasized that we must persist in using Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense our hearts and souls, firmly support the “two establishments” and resolutely achieve the “two maintenances.” It is necessary to highlight the distinctive features of “Daxing Investigation and Research”, constantly study new situations, sum up new experiences, and explore new laws. We must pay attention to discovering, researching, and solving problems, closely follow the beautiful blueprint of “three highs and four new” to find ways to find gaps, closely follow the “strong outpost” and “consolidate the backyard” to find ways to find gaps, and closely follow the practice of the people Find gaps and find solutions for the central development thinking, so that cadres and the masses can truly feel the new changes and new atmosphere brought about by thematic education. We must be down-to-earth to do a good job in what we are doing now, promote thematic education to be effective, and contribute the wisdom and strength of the Party Office to comprehensively build a new socialist modernized Hunan.

Wang Yu, member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and commander of the provincial military region, pointed out at the provincial military region’s training class on studying and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era that it is necessary to enhance political capabilities through training, learn with political responsibility, learn with mission, and learn with good Studying the style of study, effectively improving the political position, grasping the political direction, and always following the pace of Chairman Xi Jinping; through training, we must absorb the power of thinking, read the original work, learn the original text, and understand the principles throughout the theme education, and strive to master the standpoints and methods that run through it , Consciously use it to arm the mind, guide practice, and promote work; through training, we must improve our ability to perform duties, carry forward the style of study that integrates theory with practice, closely follow leadership responsibilities and main responsibilities, and conduct in-depth research and thinking on countermeasures around major practical issues, so as to promote first-class The provincial military region has laid a solid theoretical and ideological foundation for the construction of high-quality development.

Ye Xiaoying emphasized at the opening ceremony of the theme education reading class of the Provincial People’s Procuratorate and the first special guidance that the province’s procuratorial organs must resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the Central Committee, the Provincial Party Committee, and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate. Xi Jinping’s thoughts on socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era are internalized in the heart and externalized in practice, striving to promote the modernization of the province’s procuratorial work in the new era and new journey. You must really learn and understand, and work hard on deep learning. We must think deeply and be kind, and work hard on fine comprehension. It is necessary to unite knowledge and action, work hard in practice, test the effectiveness of learning with real work results, and strive to promote the modernization of the province’s procuratorial work in the new era and new journey.

