Learning ideology, strengthening party spirit, emphasizing practice, and building new achievements 丨 Concentrating on casting the soul and solidifying the foundation and concentrating on cultivating talents——Central management colleges and universities solidly promote the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, May 3rd Topic: Concentrating on casting the soul and solidifying the foundation, concentrating on cultivating talents with one heart and strength——Central management colleges and universities solidly promote the study and implementation of the theme education of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era

Xinhua News Agency reporter

Since the launch of the theme education of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era, all centrally managed colleges and universities have given priority to learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Research promotes the resolution of developmental problems, and strives to achieve tangible results in the aspects of learning to build the soul, learning to increase wisdom, learning to be positive, and learning to promote performance.

The most effective way to learn theory is to read the original text to understand the principle. Tsinghua University, in combination with the objectives and tasks of thematic education, carries out intensive study and discussion exchanges through theoretical study center groups, special party classes, reading classes, etc. The ideological harvest obtained from learning is transformed into a powerful driving force to promote work. Renmin University of China requires all staff to participate in theoretical study, focus on individual self-study in the spirit of “drilling”, and study repeatedly to truly touch the mind and soul. Huazhong University of Science and Technology has formulated a special plan for theoretical study, organized themed education reading classes, combined individual self-study, expert guidance, concentrated research, and field practice, and defined 14 topics, insisting on thinking more and learning deeply.

To enhance the pertinence, effectiveness, and appeal of theoretical learning, schools have come up with new and practical methods. Beijing Institute of Technology has built a “Knowledge Graph of the Party’s Innovation Theory” that includes more than 500 knowledge points and more than 2,000 associated layers, so that the learning content is systematic, logical, structured, and visualized. Fudan University emphasizes that on the basis of systematically studying Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, combined with the characteristics of higher education, a deeper understanding of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on education, technology, and talents should be organized, experts should be organized, and targeted learning guidance should be strengthened. and case analysis. Tianjin University carefully designed 5 study topics and 48 key learning contents. The grassroots party organizations organized party members, teachers and students to carry out study and discussion based on the “three meetings and one lesson” and theme party days.

All schools also pay attention to using theory to study various classes, and guide the majority of party members, teachers and students to learn from historical scenarios, reform scenarios, and struggle prospects. Xi’an Jiaotong University held a collective study seminar, enriched the learning form with red resources, and carried out thematic education in a solid manner. Sun Yat-sen University organized party members and cadres to enter the Memorial Hall of the Three Congresses of the Communist Party of China to relive the glorious years of the party, build a solid foundation of belief, replenish the calcium of the spirit, and stabilize the rudder of thought. Zhejiang University established a postgraduate theoretical lecture group to carry out practical research and lectures based on disciplines, walk, learn, and talk, and condensed and formed a series of 30 micro-party courses, using stories around us to promote the soul of learning. Jilin University has set up a theme education expert lecture group and a doctoral lecturer group, and has made full use of new media platforms to set up special columns on the school’s special website to promote theoretical learning in depth and practicality.

Adhering to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, faith and action, colleges and universities use the party’s innovative theory to study new situations and solve new problems. Wuhan University pays close attention to theoretical study, forms a learning mode of “guided reading, leading reading, and studying”, conducts practical investigation and research, determines 12 research priorities, and holds a joint meeting of major research institutions to conduct in-depth discussions. Northwest A&F University researches and formulates the theme education implementation plan, carefully designs reading classes, and forms 5 categories and 35 aspects of research topics around the bottleneck constraints of school career development and hot and difficult issues that teachers and students reflect strongly. Harbin Institute of Technology organizes intensive reading classes, closely combining theoretical study, investigation and research, and work practice to ensure a thorough understanding and better responsibility.

In order to transform learning results into practical results in promoting high-quality development, Xiamen University has formulated plans for theoretical study, special research, inspection and rectification, and at the same time established a full chain of work deployment, task division, supervision and implementation, regular reports, inspection notifications, and follow-up. Working mechanism to ensure the orderly and solid progress of theme education. Southeast University formulates theoretical study plans and investigation and research plans based on actual research, organizes reading classes, holds study meetings, and produces learning materials in stages according to the study topics, striving to transform the theme education achievements into a powerful driving force for the high-quality development of the school’s various undertakings.