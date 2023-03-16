More than 25 years of experience in digital sales have made electronic commerce an option that is not only viable, but practically necessary, for companies and entrepreneurs. The experience that platforms such as Amazon and eBay have developed worldwide has been replicated in Latin America by Mercado Libre, and for any seller, accessing 107 million buyers in the region is an audience that is impossible to ignore.

“At this time when so many people are thinking about starting a business, it is very important that the entrepreneur have access to many clients. Mercado Libre has these capabilities, and this diploma course gives its students the opportunity to grow and multiply that business,” he adds. Michel Edery, CEO of smartBeeo.

For this reason, smartBeemo, the premium online education platform, allied with Mercado Libre to offer its affiliates and the general public an e-commerce diploma on the largest e-commerce site in Latin America. In this course with Mercado Libre-certified teachers, users will not only learn about electronic commerce, but also about tools, tricks, and mechanisms to use all of Mercado Libre’s capabilities for their businesses.

These plans will be given through modules that can be live via Zoom or with pre-recorded classes. In these sessions, students will go from basic points such as the functioning of the Mercado Libre ecosystem and its accounts, to highly relevant issues for electronic merchants such as shipping management, payment options through Mercado Pago and reputation management as a seller.

They are not minor data, considering the access capacity that the platform has throughout the region. With a direct presence in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia and Mexico, among others, Mercado Libre has a suite of solutions in addition to e-commerce that completes 843 visits per second, both on the website and in the mobile application. Solutions such as Mercado Envíos, for distribution of purchases; Mercado Pago, for digital payment, and Mercado Ads, for advertising, move more than US$8.6 billion a year in the ecosystem.