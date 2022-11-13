Learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

News from our newspaper on the 12th (Qiu Chengyang, Han Lu, Han Jing reporter Zhao Jihui)On the 12th, a special report meeting of Daqing Oilfield of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China was held. Gao Li, a member of the Provincial Party Committee Propaganda Group and Dean of the Marxism College of the Provincial Party School, made a presentation report.

At the report meeting, Gao Li took the theme of “In-depth study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and strive to compose a new chapter of building a socialist modernized country in Longjiang”, focusing on the theme of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party, main achievements, rich connotations, and how to learn In terms of implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and other aspects, the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Second Plenary Session of the 13th Provincial Party Committee were explained in depth. Everyone agreed that they should unify their thoughts and actions into the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, keep in mind the political entrustment, firmly shoulder the great responsibility of being a good benchmark and build a century-old oilfield, and strive to create a new situation for the high-quality development of Daqing Oilfield.

The report will be held in the form of video. More than 1,600 people listened to the presentation in the main venue and 79 branch venues. After the report meeting, Gao Li also went to the Daqing Oilfield History Exhibition Hall to preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to the representatives of front-line cadres and employees in the oilfield. The staff of the Science and Technology Museum had a discussion and exchange.

Daqing Oilfield Party Committee has successively held cadre meetings, Party committee expansion meetings, Party committee theoretical study center group study seminars, lectures and other meetings to study, publicize and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. A strong atmosphere of practical learning.