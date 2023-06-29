Learning season丨Being a vanguard and commando in the great cause of building a strong country and national rejuvenation_Guangming.com

On June 26, General Secretary Xi Jinping had a group talk with members of the new leadership team of the League Central Committee and delivered an important speech. The general secretary emphasized that the hope of the cause of the party and the country rests on young people. It is hoped that the Central Committee of the Communist Youth League will thoroughly implement the requirements of the Party Central Committee, earnestly shoulder the mission and tasks entrusted by the Party in the new era and new journey, inherit and carry forward the fine traditions, persist in reform and innovation, and better unite the younger generation around the Party to promote the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation. Albert continued to struggle.

“The Communist Youth League is the party’s assistant and reserve army, and an important force in the party’s youth work.” Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, General Secretary Xi Jinping has made a series of important expositions on the work of the Communist Youth League, pointing out the direction for the new era to do a good job in the work of the Communist Youth League. Provides a basic follow. What kind of Communist Youth League to build, how to build the Communist Youth League, and what to do with the cadres of the Communist Youth League… Let’s listen to and understand the sincere message of the General Secretary.

