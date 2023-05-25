Home » Learning season丨Common development, common prosperity, common prosperity, and jointly welcome a better tomorrow for the six countries_Guangming.com
News

Learning season丨Common development, common prosperity, common prosperity, and jointly welcome a better tomorrow for the six countries_Guangming.com

by admin

“Today we gather in Xi’an, to continue the millennium friendship and open up a new future, which is of great significance.” On May 19, President Xi Jinping presided over the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi’an, Shaanxi, and delivered a speech entitled “Jointly Building, Watching, Helping, Sharing A China-Central Asia Community with a Shared Future for Development, Universal Security, and Generations of Friendship”.

From the video summit on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in January last year to the China-Central Asia Summit this year, President Xi Jinping has collectively held meetings with the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries for two consecutive years, and formally established the China-Central Asia Heads of State Meeting Mechanism, which provides ChinaChina Strategic guidance for the development of Asian relations. Next, let us review the long-standing friendship and extraordinary cooperation between China and Central Asian countries through President Xi Jinping’s important speech, and understand the significance of the China-Central Asia Summit.

Learning season丨Common development, common prosperity, common prosperity, and jointly welcome the better tomorrow of the six countries Learning season丨Common development, common prosperity, common prosperity, and jointly welcome the better tomorrow of the six countries

Source: Southern Net

Original Title: Learning Season丨Common Development, Common Prosperity, and Common Prosperity, Let’s Welcome the Six Countries Together for a Better Tomorrow

[
责编：徐皓 ]

See also  Battipaglia, the construction site starts again: mystery about the delivery - breaking latest news

You may also like

Dominic Thiem starts against Cachin at the French...

Beijing: the Chinese group CNEEC provides more than...

Dissidents of Iván Mordisco would be recruiting children...

China-Russia relations: Highlights of Russian PM Mishustin’s China...

Paraguay: 2,000 police officers during anti-election protests

The tandem director reached the final round of...

Alleged ELN member captured in the urban area...

ProShares & Gas posts 20% loss

FGR notifies two new crimes for which the...

Jineth Bedoya asks the JEP to open a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy