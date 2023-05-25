Learning season丨Common development, common prosperity, common prosperity, and jointly welcome a better tomorrow for the six countries_Guangming.com

“Today we gather in Xi’an, to continue the millennium friendship and open up a new future, which is of great significance.” On May 19, President Xi Jinping presided over the China-Central Asia Summit in Xi’an, Shaanxi, and delivered a speech entitled “Jointly Building, Watching, Helping, Sharing A China-Central Asia Community with a Shared Future for Development, Universal Security, and Generations of Friendship”.

From the video summit on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in January last year to the China-Central Asia Summit this year, President Xi Jinping has collectively held meetings with the heads of state of the five Central Asian countries for two consecutive years, and formally established the China-Central Asia Heads of State Meeting Mechanism, which provides China–China Strategic guidance for the development of Asian relations. Next, let us review the long-standing friendship and extraordinary cooperation between China and Central Asian countries through President Xi Jinping’s important speech, and understand the significance of the China-Central Asia Summit.

