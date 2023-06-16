Learning season｜Work together to realize the great rejuvenation of the nation and promote the peaceful reunification of the motherland_Huanghe News

Learning season｜Work together to realize the great rejuvenation of the nation and promote the peaceful reunification of the motherland

Solving the Taiwan issue and realizing the complete reunification of the motherland are the unswerving historical tasks of the Communist Party of China, the common aspiration of all Chinese sons and daughters, and the inevitable requirement of realizing the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

General Secretary Xi Jinping has grasped the general trend of history and the changes of the times, enriched and developed the theory of national unification and the principles and policies for Taiwan, and formed the overall strategy of the party to solve the Taiwan issue in the new era. The proposition of the era of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and the reunification of the motherland is the fundamental guideline and guideline for doing a good job in Taiwan’s work in the new era.

The 15th Straits Forum will be held in Fujian from June 16, continuing the theme of “expanding non-governmental exchanges and deepening integrated development”, and setting up four major sections: grassroots exchanges, youth exchanges, cultural exchanges, and economic exchanges. On the occasion of this forum, let us revisit the important expositions made by General Secretary Xi Jinping on the work with Taiwan.