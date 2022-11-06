





For every step forward in theoretical innovation, theoretical arming must follow. The report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China emphasized that we should adhere to the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, trust and action, and transform the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era into a powerful force that strengthens ideals, tempers party spirit, guides practice, and promotes work. Whether it is the upsurge of learning, publicizing and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, learning, understanding, and implementing Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, or deepening Xi Jinping’s ideological arming, we must work hard, be careful, and practical. , to achieve the integration of learning, thinking, and application, and the unity of knowledge, belief, and action.

The transformation of theory into a powerful material force must have a deepening from understanding to practice, and then understanding and practice. Learning, thinking, applying, and unifying knowledge, belief, and action are necessary links for us to grasp new ideas, gain new inspiration, and grow new skills. Not one. As President Xi emphasized: “We must strengthen theoretical cultivation in constant learning and constant innovation, strengthen ideals and beliefs in true learning and faith, keep in mind the original mission in learning, thinking and practice, constantly cultivate ourselves in careful practice, and in unity of knowledge and action. take the initiative to act.”

To achieve the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, belief, and action, we must work hard to understand and understand thoroughly. Theoretical study is like digging a well and drawing a spring. Only by drilling deep and deep, can the source of living water be explored. Comrade Mao Zedong once said with deep experience: “Learning Marxism-Leninism is not like reading a novel, which is like reading a novel, looking at everything at a glance, but must think carefully, sentence by sentence, paragraph by paragraph, understand it carefully, read often and focus on reading.” We should adhere to comprehensive systematic study, timely follow-up study, in-depth thinking study, and connection with practice study, strive to master the Marxist standpoint, viewpoint and method, comprehend the rationale and philosophy contained in it, so as to know its words better know its meaning and know its meaning. Of course I know why.

To achieve the unity of learning, thinking and application, and unifying knowledge, trust, and action, we must work hard to strengthen our ideals and temper our party spirit. Learning the party’s innovation theory, the deepest and innermost is to nourish the original intention and temper the soul. All officers and soldiers should insist on unifying theoretical study with tempering party spirit and character, absorb spiritual nourishment, strengthen ideals and beliefs in theoretical study, examine thoughts, words and deeds, calibrate value coordinates, and solve the “master switch” of world outlook, outlook on life and values problem, and always adhere to the spiritual high ground of communists and revolutionary soldiers. Adhere to constant learning, constant learning, constant understanding and constant advancement, and further enhance political, ideological, and emotional identification with Xi Jinping’s thought on strengthening the military, and ensure absolute loyalty, absolute purity, and absolute reliability.

To achieve the integration of learning, thinking and application, and the unity of knowledge, trust and action, we must work hard to guide practice and promote work. The power of theory can only be exerted by putting it into practice; the results of learning must be tested by actual results. Learn to understand and do it, and the goal is to “do it”. “The most important task at present is to roll up your sleeves and work hard, step by step to put into action the major decisions and arrangements made by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and see results.” All officers and soldiers should carry forward the Marxist style of study that combines theory with practice , focus and focus on achieving the goal of the army’s centenary struggle, strive to start with a new look and new look, carry forward the fighting spirit, strengthen responsibility, accelerate the modernization of national defense and the army, and strive to achieve the centenary of the army’s founding. Goal.



