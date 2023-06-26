Learning with thrill | TUCcurrent

TUCaktuell research

Novel learning experience in virtual reality: Professorship of English and Digital Linguistics at Chemnitz University of Technology and Leibniz Computer Center of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences have developed the VR adventure quiz app “Bridge of Knowledge VR”.

Prof. Dr. Christina Sanchez-Stockhammer, Professor of English and Digital Linguistics at Chemnitz University of Technology, and Elisabeth Mayer from the Leibniz Computer Center of the Bavarian Academy of Sciences and Humanities have developed the innovative VR adventure quiz app “Bridge of Knowledge VR” with their students. developed. With this modular app, you can independently work out or repeat learning material on various topics such as general knowledge, mental arithmetic, linguistics, archaeology, English idioms or French prepositions and experience a little adventure. “This is ideal for entertaining preparation for the upcoming exams at the end of the semester. But you can also get to know new things with the app,” says Sanchez-Stockhammer.

The goal of “Bridge of Knowledge VR” is to cross a suspension bridge in the jungle, while answering ten questions correctly. In the virtual space, the users of the app select the bridge planks with the correct answers by looking. This allows them to move forward on the bridge. “We wanted to bring some thrill into learning,” says Sanchez-Stockhammer. “Any wrong answer threatens a free fall into the depths of the gorge – but this is only implied and rather funny. And there’s also a fear of heights mode for those who prefer to relax while crossing a river.” After Game Over, the correct answer is displayed and you can start again.

The app is available for free download on Google Play and the Apple App Store. “Apart from an inexpensive VR glasses holder – made of cardboard, for example – you don’t even need additional hardware for it,” says Mayer, explaining another advantage of the app. “This means that everyone can learn interactively from home. Our game is ideal for getting to know virtual reality and testing and expanding your own knowledge at the same time.” Each level takes around ten minutes to play.

Thanks to the modular structure of the app, new levels can be designed at any time and added to the game via a server. For this is under a pre-formatted Excel table, in which you only have to enter 10 to 80 questions with the right and wrong answers. “Teachers at universities and schools in particular are welcome to make use of this opportunity,” says Sanchez-Stockhammer.

More information about the app „Bridge of Knowledge VR“ interested parties can find at www.bridgevr.de.

Questions about the app answers Prof. Dr. Christina Sanchez-Stockhammer, phone +49 (0)371 531-32444, email [email protected].

A notice: Interested lecturers at Chemnitz University of Technology who would like to integrate the app into their teaching can contact [email protected] turn around.

Mario Steinebach

23.06.2023

