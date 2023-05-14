Leash to partner’s son, man on trial – Veneto

news-txt”>

He would have tied his partner’s teenage son with a leash to prevent him from defending his mother, who suffered attacks and threats especially during the lockdown period. With the accusation of mistreatment in the family, damage, injuries, threats and private violence, a 52-year-old man, AT, residing in Verona, was indicted by the Judge of the Court.

The episodes covered by the trial date back to the period of the restrictions for Covid, but the woman allegedly reported others, including sexual assault, which she however had retracted. Indicted for trial, the man was acquitted of the most serious charge and sentenced to 8 months for threatening his sister and her mother. For new episodes the process will begin on June 9th. (HANDLE).