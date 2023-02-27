Also Tuscan leather was among the protagonists of Lineapellethe event dedicated to the tanning world active until yesterday 23 February at the exhibition spaces of Rho Fiera Milano.

The brand created in 1985 to represent the consortium that bears the same name and brings together seven tanneries in the districts of San Miniato and Santa Croce sull’Arno (Pisa) specialized in the production of sole leather reached 200 million euros in turnover in 2022 . “2022 was a year of growth,” commented the president Antonio Quirici.

“The trend of the last three years is the increase in turnover compared to the Covid period, we can say that we are returning to pre-pandemic levels and overall the situation is positive”. A result achieved also thanks to exports abroad, to markets such as France, Portugal, Germany, Great Britain, the United States, China and Japan, thanks to the performance of the companies involved, specialized in tanning according to eco-sustainable criteria.

In fact, Quirici adds: “40-50% of our products are exported and there are now 300 people employed overall in our tanneries, in the heart of the Tuscan leather district”.

In the background, the complexities of the macroeconomic scenario. “We have experienced rising costs in our raw materials, alongside higher energy prices which have weighed on chemical processes and machinery usage. We try as far as possible to use alternative sources, such as the photovoltaic panels we have been using for some time, to reduce our impact also from a cost point of view”.

To characterize the production of the brand, is the process related to slow vegetable tanning in tanksbased on the use of natural materials such as tannins, extracted from chestnut, mimosa and quebracho plants, which guarantee metal-free processing, “to protect the health of consumers and of the quality of creations”. Just dthis is where the green sole was bornflagship of the brand, which involves the transformation of raw hides into a material designed to be durable and literally green.