Leave the bag in the car with the cash and go to the pharmacy: the thieves break the window and steal everything

Leave the bag in the car with the cash and go to the pharmacy: the thieves break the window and steal everything

He followed her home, joined her in a dark car and, after breaking a car window, took away her purse with the day’s income inside. It happened on Monday evening, in San Vito di Fagagna, in via Nuova.

The owner of the gas station in via Nuova had just closed the service area, got into her car and headed home, which is a few meters away. The woman had parked the car in front of the pharmacy and was about to get out when a man driving a dark car came up beside her and after breaking the window on the passenger side took her bag, which, as mentioned, it contained all the proceeds of the working day, about 1000 euros, the mobile phone and all the documents. The thug then fled at great speed.

The woman, frightened, immediately gave the alarm. On the spot the carabinieri of the Fagagna station, who are carrying out investigations also with the help of video surveillance films present in the area. «What happened is serious – the comment of the mayor of San Vito di Fagagna, Michele Fabbro -. We are not used to similar news stories in our municipality. What happened makes us understand that, unfortunately, we are no longer a happy island and that we must keep our eyes open. I express my solidarity with the owner of the distributor who suffered the theft. We are installing video surveillance systems in various areas of the territory, the most sensitive ones, and I hope that the works will be completed as soon as possible ».

