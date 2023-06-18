“Leave your bankbook and seal to me”… Kim Sook makes a sudden remark to Lee Dae-hyung, a ‘som man’ :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Sook Kim, Daehyung Lee. 2023.06.18. (Photo = Provided by KBS 2TV ‘The boss’s ears are donkey ears’) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Song Yoon-se = Comedian Kim Sook offered to manage the bankbook for Lee Dae-hyeong, a pretty guy.

In the KBS 2TV entertainment program ‘The boss’s ears are donkey ears’ broadcast at 4:45 pm on the 18th, Kim Sook honestly confessed her growing heart toward him, saying, “There is a big mountain called mother, but I like large ones.” took it

In addition, when Kim Byung-hyun expressed concern, “Is there anyone who wants Dae-hyung to start a business? I’m worried about Dae-hyung. When he appears on TV, he thinks he has a lot of money, so people around him stick around. He can be a target because he’s nice.” I’ll be fine. Dae-hyung, leave your bankbook and seal to me,” he said, revealing his extraordinary affection. I am curious about how Lee Dae-hyeong would have reacted to Kim Sook’s proposal.

Seeing Kim Sook and Lee Dae-hyung’s affectionate appearance, Yoon Jeong-soo drew attention by making a meaningful remark, saying, “A handsome man suits Sook-i well.” Eventually, Yoon Jung-soo declared, “I will not appear in front of Sook in the future,” and Kim Sook is said to have quietly smiled upon hearing this.

On the other hand, Yoon Jeong-soo aroused interest by introducing a new concept appetite suppressant mukbang. Yoon Jeong-soo fell into a trance with Kim Sook’s handmade camping food, and then suddenly took out an appetite suppressant and ate it, surprising everyone. However, contrary to expectations, Yoon Jung-soo, like a side effect of an appetite suppressant, rushed towards food like a runaway locomotive, unfolding a mukbang of superpower. The appearance of Yoon Jung-soo surprised the performers, saying, “Do you do mukbangs like this?”

