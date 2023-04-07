Home News leaves only? 5 reasons why tulips don’t bloom
leaves only? 5 reasons why tulips don't bloom

leaves only? 5 reasons why tulips don't bloom

Especially if the tulip does not bloom in the first spring, this can be a sign that the Location not ideal is. The tulip prefers a ssunny to half-shady spot with loose, humus-rich soil. Compacted, moist soil is often the reason why tulips falter or do not come at all. In the summer in particular, she wants dry onion, because during the resting phase it must not be too wet, otherwise the onions can rot. For this reason, tulips should not be planted next to thirsty plants that are watered in summer. If the soil is loamy, a drainage layer of pebbles or sand will help when planting.

