In the past few days, members of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group for studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China have continued to preach in various districts and counties, relevant municipal departments, enterprises and institutions. Everyone said that the preaching is closely related to the ideological reality and work reality of the cadres and the masses, in order to speak out the breadth, depth and temperature, and profoundly understand what to do in the next step according to the guidance of the spirit of the conference. We will make great strides to embark on the great journey of the new era. Leave a struggling figure on the new journey of Chinese-style modernization.

On December 29, 2022, Huang Zheng, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee’s Education Work Committee, and Director of the Municipal Education Commission, gave a speech in Shapingba District. “Shapingba’s basic education is among the best in the city.” Huang Zheng started with the development of Shapingba’s education, closely surrounding the original text of the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and gave an in-depth and systematic presentation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. He pointed out that Shapingba should thoroughly study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership over education work, focus on strengthening the fundamental strength, focusing on key cohesion, and grasping the activation of reform, so as to build morality Integrate people into all aspects of ideological and political education, cultural knowledge education, and social practice education, run through basic education, vocational education, and higher education, and effectively run education that satisfies the people. Development injects a steady stream of creative vitality and innovative power.

On December 30, 2022, Li Baohai, a member of the Municipal Party Committee’s Propaganda Group, Secretary of the Party Group and Vice Chairman of the Municipal Federation of Social Sciences, gave a speech in Changshou District. Based on his own learning and perception, Li Baohai used six keywords: “one theme”, “one leadership core”, “new achievement”, “new realm”, “new blueprint” and “self-revolution”, through outlines, theoretical explanations, case analysis, data demonstrations, etc. , made a systematic explanation and in-depth lecture on the new ideas, new conclusions, new deployments and new requirements put forward by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. At the same time, Li Baohai called on party organizations at all levels and the majority of party members and cadres in the region to continue to rise up to study, publicize and implement the upsurge of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and work hard to comprehensively study, grasp, and fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to ensure that the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is implemented in a long life Take root, blossom and bear fruit.

On December 29, 2022, Pan Xun, a member of the municipal party committee’s propaganda group, deputy secretary of the party committee of Southwest University, and professor, gave a speech in Jiulongpo District. Pan Xun closely followed the theme and main achievements of the 20th Party Congress, comprehensively sorted out the new ideas, new conclusions, new deployments and new requirements put forward by the 20th Party Congress, and dealt with it in a simple and simple way from the perspective of the big historical view and the correct view of party history. The sinicization and modernization of Marxism and Chinese-style modernization are systematically expounded and brilliantly interpreted. Pan Xun said that the majority of party members and cadres in the district should continue to study the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China with a strong sense of political responsibility and mission, and continue to work hard to implement it, so as to effectively transform the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China into promoting high-level education in Jiulongpo District. A strong spiritual motivation for quality development.

Zeng Weilun, a member of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Department, a first-level inspector, was at the Municipal Supply and Marketing Cooperative, and Yin Bo, a member of the Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group and Vice President of the Municipal Party School, was at Chongqing Xinhua Bookstore Group. President and professor Fang Xu gave a lecture on studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in Chongqing Construction Engineering Group.

“We must further enhance the historical consciousness and action consciousness of forging ahead on a new journey and creating a new situation, and actively adapt to the new situation of agriculture and rural areas in the new era and the new needs of farmers!” said Hu Chaojun, deputy director of the Municipal Supply and Marketing Cooperative Office, and will inherit and carry forward the new era in the future The “spirit of the shoulder pole” and “spirit of the basket” of the supply and marketing cooperatives continue to expand service positions, innovate service methods, enrich service content, and enhance service capabilities. Revitalize a new chapter.