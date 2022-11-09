Source Title: Leaving Beijing to attend the East Asian Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting and Official Visit to Cambodia Li Keqiang Arrives in Phnom Penh

Xinhua News Agency, Phnom Penh, November 8 (Reporter Wu Changwei and Zheng Mingda) On the evening of November 8, local time, at the invitation of Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Premier Li Keqiang arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport by special plane to attend a series of East Asian Cooperation Leaders’ Meetings and conduct a meeting with Cambodia. official visit. Cheng Hong, wife of Premier Li Keqiang, State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Xiao Jie and other accompanying persons arrived on the same plane. Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong led senior government officials to greet him at the airport. Guards of honor lined up on both sides of the red carpet to pay their respects. Local youth presented flowers to Li Keqiang and his wife Cheng Hong. Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Deng Xijun also greeted him at the airport. Li Keqiang said that China and ASEAN are each other’s comprehensive strategic partners and largest trading partners. The current international and regional situation is complex and profoundly evolving, various uncertain and unstable factors are increasing, and global development is facing unprecedented challenges. China expects the series of East Asian Cooperation Leaders’ Meetings to focus on development and cooperation, adhere to multilateralism and free trade, adhere to open cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results, jointly maintain the safety and smoothness of global industrial and supply chains, and work together to address global challenges, so as to promote regional economic integration. , maintain regional and even world peace, stability, development and prosperity and inject new impetus. See also Night barrels against wild boars, residents' protest rages Li Keqiang pointed out that China and Cambodia are close neighbors to each other with profound traditional friendship and new development of mutually beneficial cooperation. The Chinese side hopes that through this visit, the Cambodian side will share solidarity and friendship with the Cambodian side, discuss cooperation plans, and promote the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future to achieve more results, so as to better benefit the two countries and the two peoples. During the series of leaders’ meetings on East Asia cooperation, Li Keqiang will attend the 25th China-ASEAN (10+1) Leaders’ Meeting, the 25th ASEAN-China, Japan and South Korea (10+3) Leaders’ Meeting and the 17th East Asia Summit. During his visit to Cambodia, Li Keqiang will meet with King Norodom Sihamoni, hold talks with Prime Minister Hun Sen, and jointly witness the signing of cooperation documents between the two sides. He will also attend the opening of the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway to traffic and the restoration project of the Angkor heritage site Cha Kao Temple in Cambodia. Entity handover, etc. Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 8 (Xinhua) — At the invitation of Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Premier Li Keqiang left Beijing by special plane on the afternoon of November 8 and went to Cambodia to attend the 25th China-ASEAN (10+1) Leaders’ Meeting and the 25th ASEAN Meeting with the leaders of China, Japan and Korea (10+3) and the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS) and an official visit to Cambodia. Cheng Hong, wife of Premier Li Keqiang, State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Xiao Jie and other accompanying persons left Beijing on the same plane. See also Huang Kunming attended the inauguration ceremony of China National Version Museum and delivered a speech-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Xinhua News Agency, Phnom Penh, November 8 (Reporter Wu Changwei and Zheng Mingda) On the evening of November 8, local time, at the invitation of Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Premier Li Keqiang arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport by special plane to attend a series of East Asian Cooperation Leaders’ Meetings and conduct a meeting with Cambodia. official visit. Cheng Hong, wife of Premier Li Keqiang, State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Xiao Jie and other accompanying persons arrived on the same plane.

Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong led senior government officials to greet him at the airport. Guards of honor lined up on both sides of the red carpet to pay their respects. Local youth presented flowers to Li Keqiang and his wife Cheng Hong. Chinese Ambassador to Cambodia Wang Wentian and Chinese Ambassador to ASEAN Deng Xijun also greeted him at the airport.

Li Keqiang said that China and ASEAN are each other’s comprehensive strategic partners and largest trading partners. The current international and regional situation is complex and profoundly evolving, various uncertain and unstable factors are increasing, and global development is facing unprecedented challenges. China expects the series of East Asian Cooperation Leaders’ Meetings to focus on development and cooperation, adhere to multilateralism and free trade, adhere to open cooperation, mutual benefit and win-win results, jointly maintain the safety and smoothness of global industrial and supply chains, and work together to address global challenges, so as to promote regional economic integration. , maintain regional and even world peace, stability, development and prosperity and inject new impetus.

Li Keqiang pointed out that China and Cambodia are close neighbors to each other with profound traditional friendship and new development of mutually beneficial cooperation. The Chinese side hopes that through this visit, the Cambodian side will share solidarity and friendship with the Cambodian side, discuss cooperation plans, and promote the building of a China-Cambodia community with a shared future to achieve more results, so as to better benefit the two countries and the two peoples.

During the series of leaders’ meetings on East Asia cooperation, Li Keqiang will attend the 25th China-ASEAN (10+1) Leaders’ Meeting, the 25th ASEAN-China, Japan and South Korea (10+3) Leaders’ Meeting and the 17th East Asia Summit.

During his visit to Cambodia, Li Keqiang will meet with King Norodom Sihamoni, hold talks with Prime Minister Hun Sen, and jointly witness the signing of cooperation documents between the two sides. He will also attend the opening of the Phnom Penh-Sihanoukville Expressway to traffic and the restoration project of the Angkor heritage site Cha Kao Temple in Cambodia. Entity handover, etc.

Xinhua News Agency, Beijing, November 8 (Xinhua) — At the invitation of Prime Minister Hun Sen of the Kingdom of Cambodia, Premier Li Keqiang left Beijing by special plane on the afternoon of November 8 and went to Cambodia to attend the 25th China-ASEAN (10+1) Leaders’ Meeting and the 25th ASEAN Meeting with the leaders of China, Japan and Korea (10+3) and the 17th East Asia Summit (EAS) and an official visit to Cambodia.

Cheng Hong, wife of Premier Li Keqiang, State Councilor and Secretary-General of the State Council Xiao Jie and other accompanying persons left Beijing on the same plane.