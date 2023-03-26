Acting Prime Minister Nadjib Mikati decided at the last minute to wait four weeks for the clocks to change in Lebanon and not in the last week of March, as is usually the case.

The powerful Maronite Church then announced on Saturday evening that it would oppose the decision. She called for the clocks to be put forward one hour on Sunday night, as in most European countries. Broadcasters MTV and LBCI, as well as other media outlets and Catholic schools also changed their clocks.

Missing justification

On Sunday, the Lebanese woke up to a lot of confusion with two times in force. “If the government had made the decision a month ago and not 48 hours earlier, there would have been no problem,” said Pierre Folge, executive director of TV channel LBCI.

The government did not provide a reason for its decision. But a video circulating on social media could provide an explanation. It shows a conversation between Mikati and parliament speaker Nabih Berri, who asks the head of government to wait until the end of the holy month of Ramadan to change the time – apparently an attempt to accommodate Muslims, who fast every day until sunset.

Beirut International Airport: The situation can sometimes cause confusion for travelers

A spokesman for the Maronite Church of Lebanon said the government’s decision was made “without consultation and without regard to international standards”. A decision of this magnitude cannot be made over a cup of coffee.

Confusion is likely to arise, especially among air travelers. The state airline Middle East Airlines (MEA) followed Mikati’s step and published a table with departure times brought forward by one hour. The airline apparently wants to remain in the international flight schedule and enable connecting flights without travelers having to start their flights in a different time zone than the officially applicable one.

Permanent political crisis

The joke made the rounds on social media that in Lebanon you now have to make an appointment with the addition of “Muslim time” or “Christian time”. Author Kim Ghattas wrote that the chaos would be laughable if it weren’t another sign of “a total failure at all levels of political leadership”.

Lebanon is currently stuck in one of the worst economic crises in its history. For months without a president and Mikati’s caretaker government, the country has only been able to act to a limited extent. The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently declared that the country is at a “very dangerous crossroads”.

