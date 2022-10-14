Home News Lecce, killed 76 years old after having tied and hooded him: three were arrested, two are women. “They wanted his money”
Lecce, killed 76 years old after having tied and hooded him: three were arrested, two are women. "They wanted his money"



LECCE – Turned into the investigation into the murder of the retired carpenter Donato Montinaro, found dead in his home, in via Roma in Castrì on 11 June after being immobilized, stripped, beaten and strangled to be robbed. Three arrests were carried out at dawn, at the request of the prosecutor Maria Consolata Moschettiniincluding two women, and there is a fourth person under investigation on the loose on aggravated robbery and murder charges.

