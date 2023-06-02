Leclerc and Sainz on upgrades: “They don’t change our lives”

On Thursday in Barcelona, ​​Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz calmed the enthusiasm for the long-awaited upgrade of the SF-23.

In Spain The long awaited package has finally arrived updates promised by Ferrari. The first photographs that arrived on Thursday showed a SF-23 with some interesting news: the most talked about are the bellieswhich seem to approach the concept of Red Bull after an important revision of the bodywork of the car made in Maranello. The updated single-seater will take to the track in tomorrow’s free practice, but enthusiasts shouldn’t expect a revolution in the balance of power. In the meeting with the media, in fact, both Charles Leclerc That Carlos Sainz they stressed that the upgrades are mainly aimed at opening a new development direction and should not bring large gains in terms of performance.

The Monegasque, joined by F1TVstated that: “I wouldn’t say it’s the biggest update package this season. I am little pieces put together, so I don’t expect a huge difference from before. In terms of feeling with the car should take us in the right direction. Our biggest problem at the moment is that the car is only excellent when we are in very specific conditions, but when we go outside this window the car loses a lot of performance. From qualifying to the race, performance drops, so we’re trying to get more consistency from the car in all conditions. The goal of the updates is this, but in terms of performance they shouldn’t give much. We hope it helps us in the race.”

“We brought an upgrade.” – said instead Sainz in Press conference – “Only time will tell how good it is, but it takes us in a new direction, which we believe is the correct one, by development of this car. The goal is to make it easier to ride, more stable and more competitive in the race, which as we know is our weak point. It hasn’t been an easy start to the season and we struggled, but with this first step in the new direction we try to correct our shortcomings. We also know this update it will not change our life from one race to the next. It is the first of many steps to come”. To the microphones of F1TV he then added: “Hopefully the upgrade will allow us to open a development window for a car that has proven very difficult to drive in qualifying and the race.”

Photo: Alessandro Martellotta for Newsf1.it