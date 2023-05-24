Home » Leclerc pre Monaco: “I hope to make a difference on Saturday”
After the cancellation of the weekend of Imoladue to force majeure, here is the most glamorous appointment of the season Formula 1: Montecarlo. An event that will put all eyes on the favorite of the house, Charles Leclerc, which has not had a great relationship with its home Grand Prix so far. The pilot of Ferrariin fact, has never managed to get on the podium, a goal that seems ominous again this year.

“We’ve been on pole for the last two years, but unfortunately I wasn’t able to finish on Sunday – said Leclerc a RMC Sport And we are no longer in the same situation as last year. The car is much less competitive. We’ll see how it goes and I’ll give it my all as usual. But honestly I think Red Bull is much stronger on all tracks, even if we do everything perfectly on a circuit like this.”

Confirmation: “I hope to be in good shape this weekend and to make a difference on Saturday, because on Sunday there is no doubt that Red Bull will be at the front. Overtaking isn’t easy in this race, so if we do well on Saturday, we’ll fight for it on Sunday.”

