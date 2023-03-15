Home News Lecture: The Nazis in Tübingen
News

Lecture: The Nazis in Tübingen

by admin
Lecture: The Nazis in Tübingen

The democratically elected municipal council was dissolved at the end of March 1933 and brought into line. The only communist city councilor, Hugo Benzinger, had previously been persecuted, and the left-wing Jewish parliamentary group chairman, Simon Hayum, lost his position. In the course of Nazisification, 22 city councilors had to resign by March 1934.

The once liberal Lord Mayor Adolf Scheef came to terms with the National Socialists and, unlike many mayors in Württemberg, remained in office until his retirement in 1939. The National Socialist abolition of the party system, the free press, the democratic constitutional state, and the suppression and exclusion of political opponents and Jews began in the spring of 1933.

Martin Ulmer from the history workshop reports on “Destructed municipal democracy in Tübingen 1933” on Wednesday, March 15, from 7 p.m. in the town hall. The lecture is part of the series “2023: 90 years ago the National Socialists took power in Tübingen” by the history workshop in cooperation with the city. The lecture will also be broadcast live, under the link “https://www.youtube.com/Tuebingen001‘ broadcast and recorded on the city’s YouTube channel.

See also  Melons against citizenship income: a total failure

You may also like

Moor protection program for more climate protection in...

Mama Santa presented a new song and video...

Controls and operations increase in school environments in...

EQS-Adhoc: PharmaSGP Holding SE releases forecast for full...

Attempts to arrest Imran Khan, the situation in...

Protection area of ​​the Sierra Nevada is expanded

Longhu Town carried out voluntary tree planting activities,...

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab called an emergency meeting...

Batteries! Know the maximum limit of an embargo

Bayer, BioNxt, BioNTech – Biotech is on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy