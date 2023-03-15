The democratically elected municipal council was dissolved at the end of March 1933 and brought into line. The only communist city councilor, Hugo Benzinger, had previously been persecuted, and the left-wing Jewish parliamentary group chairman, Simon Hayum, lost his position. In the course of Nazisification, 22 city councilors had to resign by March 1934.

The once liberal Lord Mayor Adolf Scheef came to terms with the National Socialists and, unlike many mayors in Württemberg, remained in office until his retirement in 1939. The National Socialist abolition of the party system, the free press, the democratic constitutional state, and the suppression and exclusion of political opponents and Jews began in the spring of 1933.

Martin Ulmer from the history workshop reports on “Destructed municipal democracy in Tübingen 1933” on Wednesday, March 15, from 7 p.m. in the town hall. The lecture is part of the series “2023: 90 years ago the National Socialists took power in Tübingen” by the history workshop in cooperation with the city. The lecture will also be broadcast live, under the link “https://www.youtube.com/Tuebingen001‘ broadcast and recorded on the city’s YouTube channel.