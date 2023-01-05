Zero Pollution Pavevin. The municipalities of Casale and Roncade were the forerunners, to which was added the San Lazzaro district in Treviso which tonight projected the video of a traditional Epiphany bonfire as a response to the anti-smog ordinances. A theme that is linked to that of the bureaucracy for the organization of events, on which the Northern League deputy Gianangelo Bof intervened yesterday: «As mayor, I see that I am going crazy with the papers for the authorizations to organize three fires for a few dozen people. I will take action in parliament to streamline the procedures ».

«In recent days we have done various tests to test how the scenography of the panevin would come out, it was a novelty in all respects for us and for the participants» commented Stefano Girotto, a volunteer from the parish of San Lazzaro in Treviso, one of the organizers of the show with the video of an old panevin.

«For over twenty years we have always made panevin with the pile of wood set on fire, of course, over time, with the advance of environmental problems we had gradually reduced the size of the pyre… Then there was the stop dictated by the pandemic, now due to the expected resumption of custom we have opted for this new formula, hoping that in the near future we can return to tradition with all its trappings”. Sure, from the “panevin a led” no heat from the flame or even the sparks to predict the year that has just begun, but the sense of community is not lacking.

«We tried to do our best for the success of the evening» added Girotto, «the important thing is to be together and see the joy of the children in front of socks of sweets and hot chocolate». The same spirit that guided the Municipality of Casale sul Sile with the mayor Stefania Golisciani and the “Amici per Casale” group led by Paolo Sartorato. Having eliminated the traditional bonfire at the marina, a show of light games and music was opted for.

The first was also good in Roncade, where it was decided to give priority to the healthiness of the air, transforming the panevin floating on the Sile into a light show. “Together with the municipality of Quarto d’Altino we have chosen to use technology to organize a moment of conviviality that respects the environment” reiterated the mayor Pieranna Zottarelli “we have chosen to take a new path to keep faith with customs but without forgetting the sensitivity ecologist and the health of the environment”.