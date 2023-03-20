▲ Lee Jae-myung, the representative of the Democratic Party of Korea, who was prosecuted for making false statements during the last presidential election, attends the second hearing on the violation of the Public Official Election Act held at the Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul on the morning of the 17th. (yunhap news)

The message that former President Moon Jae-in emphasized “the unity of the party centered on Lee Jae-myeong, the leader of the Democratic Party of Korea” continues to stir up a stir within the party.

Rep. Lee Sang-min appeared on SBS radio on the 20th and said, “Even if former National Intelligence Service chief Park Ji-won had a conversation with former President Moon, the former president’s words are influential and subtle issues anyway, so it is not the nature to talk about anything else.” There will be several ripples,” he pointed out.

Rep. Park Yong-jin, who prevented former President Moon on the 17th, also said on CBS radio that day, “(After the prevention) it is difficult to agree that the post posted on Facebook is summoned as a subject of conflict and pending issues within the party.” “The former president is a symbol of national unity. And his words should be listened to only as encouragement and advice.”

At the same time, he drew a line, saying, “I don’t want that to happen,” and “I didn’t even ask (regarding CEO Lee).”

Regarding Park’s comment, he said, “I thought it was not appropriate to talk to the former president about such a problem.”

Former lawmaker Choi Jae-seong, who served as the chief political officer of the Blue House in the Moon Jae-in administration, also appeared on KBS radio and dismissed, saying, “There are claims of non-myungs and pro-myungs, but there is no reason for President Moon to make remarks on the bandwagon.”

Previously, former director Park said on YTN radio, “Former President Moon said, ‘The current Democratic Party should unite and do well, but it shouldn’t go out like that. There is no alternative other than Representative Lee right now’ and said that much.”

On the other hand, even with the reorganization of party positions, which is mentioned as one of the measures to deal with the party’s internal disaster, a war of nerves took place between pro-myeong (pro-Lee Jae-myeong) and screaming (non-Lee Jae-myeong) circles.

Rep. Kim Yong-min, a pro-myung faction, said on BBS radio, “It is not desirable that, like some requests, artificially non-criminal groups take over as floor representatives or have people (appointed to party positions) who can have a voice regarding future nominations.” It is inappropriate to come out,” he insisted. On the other hand, Congressman Park Yong-jin said on the radio, “It is not appropriate to pretend that it happened because of the nomination conflict.”

There was also a voice saying that the strong supporters should refrain from attacks on the screaming lawmakers. In a joint proposal, 10 leading members of the Democratic Party’s 4th term said, “Please urge unity through rational criticism and suggestions, support and encouragement, not search out, insult, humiliate, and slander our party’s lawmakers.”