[서울=뉴시스]Intern reporter Han Yoo-jin = Lee Chan-won’s main job is revealed.

On the 7th at 8:30 pm, KBS 2TV’s ‘New Release Fun-Staurant’, the process of creating Lee Chan-won’s first full-length album unfolds.

On this day, Lee Chan-won took the completed three-tiered lunchbox and headed to the recording studio where the last regular album was recorded.

Lee Chan-won headed into the recording booth nervously. While the producer and composer were watching from outside, Lee Chan-won continued to sing and stopped recording by shouting “Wait a minute”.

Lee Chan-won, who went into reorganization, continued the song again. Chef Lee Yeon-bok, who watched this, exclaimed, “Chanwon is in a relationship these days? Can he have these feelings without dating?”

After Chan-Won Lee, who finished the last recording, the composer and producer gave his impressions of the album, and Chan-Won Lee, who heard it, was surprised. It arouses curiosity about what the story the composer and producer gave to Lee Chan-won was.

