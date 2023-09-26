Lee Jae-myung escaped arrest… Law: “It is difficult to conclude that there is concern about destruction of evidence.”

▲Lee Jae-myeong, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, is attending the interrogation (substantive warrant review) of suspects before arrest related to Baekhyeon-dong development preferential treatment and suspicion of Ssangbangwool remittances to North Korea held at the Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul on the 26th. Reporter Shin Tae-hyeon holjjak@ (Etoday DB)

Lee Jae-myung, leader of the Democratic Party of Korea, escaped the risk of arrest. The court rejected the reason and necessity of CEO Lee’s detention as claimed by the prosecution.

Yoo Chang-hoon, chief judge in charge of warrants at the Seoul Central District Court, dismissed the prosecution’s request for an arrest warrant for Representative Lee in the early morning of the 27th, saying, “It is difficult to conclude that there is a risk of destruction of evidence.”

Judge Yoo said, “In the case of the Baekhyeon-dong development project, considering the status of the suspect, related approval documents, and statements from those involved, there is considerable suspicion that the suspect was involved in the exclusion of the corporation from participating in the project.” “At this point in time, when direct evidence itself is lacking, it is difficult to conclude that the suspect’s right to defense, which is being refuted from a factual or legal perspective, is excluded,” he explained.

He continued, “In the case of remittances to North Korea, based on the relevant data to date, including the statement of Lee Hwa-young, a key person involved, it appears that there is room for dispute regarding the suspect’s awareness, collusion, and degree of involvement.”

Regarding the destruction of evidence, Judge Yoo said, “Considering that the suspect is the current representative of a political party and is the subject of public surveillance and criticism, it is difficult to conclude that there is a concern about the destruction of evidence.”

At the same time, Judge Yoo said, “Considering the degree of need to guarantee the suspect’s right to defense and the degree of concern about destruction of evidence, it is difficult to say that there is a reason and need for detention of the suspect to the extent of excluding the principle of investigation without detention,” and said the prosecution’s warrant request. dismissed.

According to the prosecution, between April 2014 and February 2017, when he was serving as mayor of Seongnam, CEO Lee gave various preferential treatment to private companies during the construction of apartments in Baekhyeon-dong and caused damage worth 20 billion won to Seongnam Urban Development Corporation. face charges.

When he was the governor of Gyeonggi Province, he was accused of conspiring with former Gyeonggi Province Deputy Governor Lee Hwa-young to have former Ssangbangwool Group Chairman Kim Seong-tae pay $8 million, including the cost of his visit to North Korea.

There is also a charge of contacting Kim Jin-seong, former Seongnam Mayor Kim Byeong-ryang’s secretary, and requesting false testimony in relation to the prosecutor impersonation case.

