Lee Jae-yong’s move accelerates Samsung Biologics’ advance into the US?

▲A bird’s-eye view of the 2nd Bio Campus of Samsung Biologics. (Photo courtesy of Samsung Biologics)

As Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong declared that he would pass on the DNA of success in semiconductors to bio, Samsung BioLogics’ business takes off. A full-fledged investment is expected to strengthen Samsung’s position in the world‘s largest pharmaceutical market, the United States.

According to Samsung Electronics on the 7th, Chairman Lee recently met CEOs of global bio companies such as Johnson & Johnson (J&J), BMS, and Biogen in the eastern United States, revealing his strong will to expand the bio business. The eastern United States is a symbolic place with the world‘s largest biocluster.

Samsung picked up the bio industry early on as the representative food of the group that will succeed semiconductor, and entered the market with bold investments. As a result, Samsung Biologics, a biopharmaceutical contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) company, exceeded 3 trillion won in annual sales last year, 11 years after its establishment, and has grown into the largest pharmaceutical and bio company in Korea. It is the number one company in the global CDMO industry in terms of production capacity.

Samsung BioLogics CEO John Lim confirmed plans to expand the fifth plant in Songdo, Incheon in March this year. Plant 5, which invests about 2 trillion won, is scheduled to start construction in the first half of the year with a capacity of 180,000 liters and start operation in September 2025.

However, the US government is promoting the ‘National Biotechnology and Bio-Manufacturing Initiative’ to encourage domestic manufacturing and production of bio-products. Concerns grew that such a move by the US would affect CDMO companies.

Samsung Biologics is operating sales offices in Boston and New Jersey, USA. Although it has established bases in areas where global customers and potential customers are closely related, production facilities are still concentrated in Songdo.

▲John Lim, CEO of Samsung Biologics, is presenting the main track at the ‘2023 JP Morgan Healthcare Conference’ held in San Francisco, USA in January. (Photo courtesy of Samsung Biologics)

Previously, CEO John Lim has consistently expressed his intention to expand production facilities to the United States. In an interview with an overseas pharmaceutical media outlet, he mentioned specific candidates such as Texas, California, and North Carolina. However, he also mentioned that it is difficult to build factories in the US as fast as Korea.

Samsung Biologics has been concentrating on expanding its production capacity with ‘Super Gap’ as its core competitiveness. As it is possible to produce 604,000 liters this year when the fourth plant is fully operational and 784,000 liters by 2025 when the fifth plant is fully operational, it is evaluated that the overwhelming global No. 1 position in terms of production capacity has been solidified.

Therefore, there are observations that from now on, with the full support of Chairman Lee, he will jump into the preparation of US production facilities. It is known to be open to various possibilities such as direct investment and mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

As Samsung Biologics aims to become a comprehensive global bio company beyond CDMO, attempts to expand its business portfolio with the US as a foothold are expected to continue. Through the Life Sciences Fund, which Samsung C&T has already invested in, it is investing in Jaguar Therapy, a US gene therapy development company, and Senda Bioscience, a nanoparticle drug delivery company, to nurture next-generation drug technology.