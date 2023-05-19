Home » ‘Lee Soo♥’ Rin, Jeju Island Second House unveiled… “I’m trying to cover often” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
News

‘Lee Soo♥’ Rin, Jeju Island Second House unveiled… “I’m trying to cover often” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

by admin
‘Lee Soo♥’ Rin, Jeju Island Second House unveiled… “I’m trying to cover often” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Singer Lin. 2023.05.19. (Photo = Instagram capture) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Song Yoon-se = Singer Lin (42, Lee Se-jin) revealed the inside of the second house in Jeju Island.

Recently, Lynn wrote on Instagram, “My favorite space in Jeju’s house,” and introduced famous places and shops that she had visited. In response to the post, singer Huh Gak wondered, “Has your sister moved to Jeju?”, she replied, “I haven’t moved at all, but I’m trying to go often when I have a short schedule.”

In the released photo, Lyn took a selfie sitting on a sofa in a neatly decorated house, and visited a famous cafe in a casual outfit wearing a bungee hat. She also listed Gotjawal that only I want to know about, beaches that make me want to drink champagne, and cold noodle shops.

Meanwhile, Lin debuted in 2000 with her first album, ‘My First Confession’. Some of her hit songs include ‘You Didn’t Love Me’, her OST track ‘Back in Time’, and ‘My Destiny (My Destiny)’. In 2014, she married Lee Soo of the group ‘MC the Max’.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]

See also  Raw materials alarm for Belluno companies: «Sos layoffs. Autumn can also hold nasty surprises "

You may also like

The nightmare of a radioactive cloud also arrives...

school infrastructure inaugurated – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive...

Cecilia López former minister of agriculture denounces threats

Rhino News, and more…: VisualARQ 2.13 Released!

Gao Jiatong quickly cuts hair and treats customers...

City seeks to win their third consecutive Premier...

Fed, no decisions have yet been made on...

Liverpool is protesting to the FA over the...

Tadó: burn two Western Fleet buses in Playa...

US stocks rise as Powell comments await, hopes...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy