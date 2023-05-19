‘Lee Soo♥’ Rin, Jeju Island Second House unveiled… “I’m trying to cover often” :: sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Singer Lin. 2023.05.19. (Photo = Instagram capture) [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스]Reporter Song Yoon-se = Singer Lin (42, Lee Se-jin) revealed the inside of the second house in Jeju Island.

Recently, Lynn wrote on Instagram, “My favorite space in Jeju’s house,” and introduced famous places and shops that she had visited. In response to the post, singer Huh Gak wondered, “Has your sister moved to Jeju?”, she replied, “I haven’t moved at all, but I’m trying to go often when I have a short schedule.”

In the released photo, Lyn took a selfie sitting on a sofa in a neatly decorated house, and visited a famous cafe in a casual outfit wearing a bungee hat. She also listed Gotjawal that only I want to know about, beaches that make me want to drink champagne, and cold noodle shops.

Meanwhile, Lin debuted in 2000 with her first album, ‘My First Confession’. Some of her hit songs include ‘You Didn’t Love Me’, her OST track ‘Back in Time’, and ‘My Destiny (My Destiny)’. In 2014, she married Lee Soo of the group ‘MC the Max’.

