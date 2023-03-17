Lee Soon-ho, the new president of the Korea Securities Depository, will officially take office next week. President Lee began his term as president of the Depository on the 3rd, but was unable to work at the head office for two weeks due to opposition from the union.

According to the Korea Securities Depository union on the 17th, the union decided to end the struggle against the inauguration of the new president.

The Depository union announced that it decided to end the struggle with a majority of 73.9% (314 votes) out of 425 participants who held a ‘vote for and against the end of the struggle against parachute executives’ for two days from the previous day. The union decided to stop blocking the president from going to work when the majority vote is in favor.

Accordingly, the depository will hold an inauguration ceremony for the new president at 10:00 am on the 20th at the headquarters of the Busan International Finance Center (BIFC). The Depository union held a hearing on the 15th and asked Lee about the parachute personnel issue raised by the union.

The Korea Securities Depository appointed Lee at an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting held on the 28th of last month, and the Financial Services Commission approved the appointment of the president on the 2nd.