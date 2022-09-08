The service fielded by Dolomitibus for the Follador – De Rossi of Agordo, provides for wake up at 5 and return well after 15

LEFT PIAVE. Some areas of the municipalities of Borgo Valbelluna and Limana are poorly served by school buses. To highlight the problem about twenty families, whose children attend or will attend the Follador – De Rossi institute in Agordo. The means made available by Dolomitibus would not in fact be sufficient to guarantee an adequate service with respect to the real needs of young people, forced to return home in the late afternoon. And then to come to terms with everything that follows, with very few hours to study and all the rest.

«For all the families involved», explains Katia Tormen, a mother of the group, «and also for the children, the transport situation involves a considerable waste of time, energy and money. Young people have to get up early at 5 in the morning, which could also take a back seat if they return home at decent times. On the other hand, if the choice falls on the Lentiai – Belluno – Agordo route, the return does not include a connection with the school bus in Belluno until after forty minutes, which forces the boys to return home well after 3 pm. “.

Tormen also explains that for some time, alternatively, parents have embarked on the journey to pick up their children at Mas di Sedico, as the pass for the aforementioned route does not allow them to change and take the bus that would lead to Bribano.

“A solution that also forces the movement by car, which in the period we live in is particularly burdensome for families,” adds the woman.

The parents have already contacted the Dolomitibus, but without receiving any answers.

“The institute, which has long been aware of the problem, has tried to remedy it by finding the necessary funds, but Dolomitibus continues to ignore it and find excuses, citing the covid and the lack of drivers as a pretext,” he underlines. To all this is also added the suppression, which took place in the middle of last year, of the 6. 34 Trichiana – Sedico race, which would have facilitated the pupils of the high areas of the municipalities involved.

«We no longer know who to turn to for help», concludes Tormen, «and for this reason we turned to the President of the Province, Roberto Padrin; which, in turn, awaits answers from Dolomitibus. We parents consider this situation unsustainable, above all because it falls on the skin of the children, forced to give up sport and leisure. And then we talk about mountain services, disadvantaged areas, support for families: many beautiful words, which in fact remain only such. We want a response from Dolomitibus to remedy this difficult situation that young people are experiencing ».Dante Damin