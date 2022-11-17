The minister for regional affairs and autonomy, Roberto Calderoli, had asked for “loyal collaboration” to face the discussion on his Legislative Decree. He had previously stressed that there is no proposal to withdraw, since “it has never been presented”. And then he had assured: «the one on the table is a working draft to start discussing and working on. I hope that the definitive version of this text can be written with the contribution of all the Regions, because this is a draft open to any type of proposal”. The decisive point is that on the Lep: according to article 117 of the Constitution, the State has exclusive power over the “determination of the essential levels of services concerning civil and social rights which must be guaranteed throughout the national territory”. For the governors who are against it, a proposal for differentiated autonomy that does not provide for its definition upstream is “intolerable”. In fact, the draft no longer provides for the obligation for the government to establish the Lep before proceeding to the direct agreement on the matters to be delegated to the Regions, but only a term of one year beyond which, if they are not approved, the functions can however be transferred to the Region. From education to the environment, the criterion will be – it is contested – not the homogeneity of the services but the historical expenditure.

A proposal that found, through this morning’s statements, the favor of Luca Zaia, governor of Veneto, who said that «we simply want to apply the constitutional dictates to the end. The founding fathers foresaw: an authentically federalist country. Unfortunately today it is a genuinely centralist country». From the Democratic Party they turn up their noses, issuing a press release announcing the evaluation of the provision by the hand of Michele Emiliano, president of the Puglia region and vice president of the State-Regions conference: «For the Democratic Party, autonomy, as repeatedly reiterated by the President Mattarella, strengthens national unity when he implements the principle of subsidiarity and strengthens social cohesion. The draft of the Calderoli bill does not respect the spirit and principles indicated by the Constitution. The Democratic Party invites Minister Calderoli to start again from the proposed bill of the Democratic Party presented in 2020 and unanimously adopted by the State-Regions Conference and by the Unified Conference”. The dem exponent, Enrico Borghi, also invites the opening of a special parliamentary commission, given that the Legislative Decree “rewrites the Constitutional Charter”

De Luca formally requests the withdrawal of the bill, announces a front with other regions such as Calabria, Basilicata, Puglia, Molise and Lazio, and appeals to Prime Minister Meloni: «Since in recent weeks we have always heard of the nation and of national interest , we want to hope, given that the unity of the nation is under discussion, there are consequent behaviors ».

Among the historically favorable governors are not only the Northern League supporters Luca Zaia and Attilio Fontana, but also the dem governor of Emilia-Romagna Stefano Bonaccini, who was later joined by the president of Tuscany Eugenio Giani, who – also recalled today – focuses in particular on two subjects: cultural heritage and geothermal energy. The president of Valle d’Aosta Erik Lavvaz judges the confrontation between the government and the Regions positively but “we will actively participate in the confrontation first of all with the other realities with special statutes, so that their peculiarities are safeguarded”