The League presents a bill to the Chamber which provides for a wedding bonus of up to 20 thousand euros but only for those who get married in church. The proposal, filed by Domenico Furgiuele, Simone Billi, Ingrid Bisa, Alberto Gusmeroli and Erik Pretto, is based among other things on the deduction of 20% of the expenses connected with the celebration of religious marriage: from ornaments in the Church, including decorative flowers , the runner and the booklets, to the clothes for the bride and groom, the catering service, wedding favors, the hairdresser, the make-up and the photo shoot. The aim of the proponents is to revive the fate of religious marriages decline.

Furgiuele (Lega): bonus will be extended to all marriages

But it is immediately controversial. This is how the correction arrives: «The bill I signed for the first time, aimed at encouraging the wedding sector, which for reasons of costs provided for a bonus intended only for religious weddings, will naturally be extended to all weddings during the parliamentary debate, regardless whether they are celebrated in church or not» said Domenico Furgiuele, first signatory of the proposal.

And beneficiaries

The potential beneficiaries are young couples under 35 with Isee referring to the income declared as at 31 December 2022 not exceeding 23 thousand euros and not exceeding 11,500 euros per person. The deductible expenses associated with the celebration of a religious marriage are set at a maximum of 20,000 euros and are divided among those entitled in five equal annual installments. The expenses must have been incurred in the territory of the Italian State and, finally, the beneficiaries of the bonus must have held Italian citizenship for at least ten years.

An incentive to religious marriage

According to the proposing parliamentarians, «the reasons which keep young couples away from the altar and which lead them to consider only and exclusively civil marriage are many and of a different nature. First of all, civil marriage is in itself a less onerous celebration than religious marriage”. Hence the idea of ​​the bonus in the form of deduction of the expenses incurred in 730. Considering the number of marriages in the year 2021, which amount to around 179 thousand, «it is expected that the maximum deductible amount per couple will be equal to 20 per cent of 20,000 euros, i.e. 4,000 euros to be divided into five constant installments», it is specified.