Lega Serie A and RDS 100% Grandi Successi announce the birth of Radio TV

Serie A League e RDS 100% Great Successes announce the birth of Radio-TV of Lega Serie A, the new Serie A radio-visual broadcaster which, for the next championship, will broadcast in DAB and IP digital mode. The Radio-TV will broadcast, 7 days a week, from seven in the morning to midnight, a rich schedule dedicated to the Italian top division football championship and its protagonists with ad hoc content. The agreement also provides for the creation of a daily editorial of 100” which will be broadcast on RDS 100% Great Successes and on all channels of the RDS platform with a reachable audience of 8.5 million people.

«Lega Serie A’s decision to launch its own radio-TV channel using DAB and web technology at the start of next season represents the first step towards the creation of a possible official channel for broadcasting live matches which could come to life from 1 July 2024 – said theChief Executive Officer of Lega Serie A Luigi De Siervo-. I thank all the companies that participated in the tender and especially RDS for having believed, together with us, in this industrial project. We have long been a media company capable of producing matches, while from next season, thanks to a dedicated editorial staff, we will create a real radio and TV entertainment schedule for over 12 original hours a day».

«It is a great satisfaction to have been chosen by Lega Serie A as a partner for the realization of this very important radiovisual project. We will make available to the League all our know-how created in 45 years of experience in the field, also going to enrich our programming with the sport most loved by Italians for an increasingly of escape and experiences.– declares the Cav. Eduardo Montefusco, President of RDS 100% Grandi Successi. – This announcement comes after a 2022 full of satisfactions and audience growth in all time slots with annual increases in the average quarter of an hour (AQH) of +18.9%. I would like to express special thanks to the entire RDS team who worked to award the tender and who will collaborate with the League for the development of the new Radio-TV channel with quality programming and a mix of innovation and sustainability».

The Serie A League organizes, by regulatory delegation of the FIGC and according to the regulations and format envisaged by this, the following sports competitions, in which a plurality of Sports Clubs participate according to the methods and durations established by the specific regulations: Serie A Championship, Italian Cup, Italian Super Cup, Spring 1 Championship and any subsequent evolutions, Italian Spring Cup, Spring Super Cup, of which it establishes the calendars and fixes dates and times.

In the context of ProcedureLega Service intends locate the subject to which to confer, for specific skills and proven experience in the sector, the exclusive assignment for the supply of technical and commercial services, connected or relative to the realization of the Radio channel as specified below, and an exclusive mandate for the Advertising Collection of the same as detailed below. The unfailing prerequisite for collaboration is theautonomous determination from the Lega Service to proceed with the establishment of the Radio channel. It should be noted that Lega Service will therefore be free to interrupt the Procedure referred to in this Invitation at any time and without this entailing any consequence with reference to the Interested Parties and/or the Offerors, not even in terms of assignment.

Lega Service is a 75% owned company by Serie A League and which offers services to the latter on the basis of an agreement for the provision of general services and which intends, subject to obtaining the necessary licenses and authorizations to be issued by the MISE as well as the acquisition of DAB channeldevelop the Official radio channel of Lega Serie A. Lega Service, like Lega Serie A, operates in a position of private autonomy and enjoys organizational and administrative autonomy.

Object from the Procedure and the radio-tv channel with digital underlying technology DAB – Digital Audio Broadcasting, with use on DAB Radio, Web-Radio, Web-TV, App, Lega Serie A official website and possibly in radiovision via retransmission on DTT platform “Digital Terrestrial Television” and/or DTH “Direct to Home” to be evaluated based on the receipt of Expressions of Interest or Proposals that also contemplate this method of retransmission, based on a Schedule and/or catalog and includes: