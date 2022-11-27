In “excellent clinical condition” Umberto Bossi, founder and life president of the League, left the structure of the Circolo di Varese hospital, thanking for “the work and professionalism of the doctors, paramedics and all hospital staff”. This was reported by the beraking latest news agency, which learned about it from sources close to the founder of the League. The news was also confirmed by his son Renzo, who wrote in a story on Instagram: «Last moments in the hospital … thanks to all the ward that took care of dad this week».

Bossi had been hospitalized in yellow code last November 19 after an illness that had struck him at his home in Gemonio and he had received surgery on a gastric ulcer. A few days ago he had released a video from the hospital bed reassuring his militants about him.

The "senatur" Umberto Bossi from the hospital bed: "See you soon, I'm fine"

Bossi confirmed his presence, next Saturday 3 December, at 11, at the meeting of members of the Northern Committee, scheduled at the castle of Giovenzano, in the province of Pavia.