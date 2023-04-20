Legacy, James Gunn confirms the presence of another classic DC character

James Gunn anticipates that Superman: Legacy, which has officially entered pre-production, will also involve a classic DC character. Who is it about?

James Gunn anticipates, or rather confirms, that in Superman: Legacy will appear a classic DC character. The film has currently entered the pre-production phase, as shown by the director via Twitter, and will have a very important task: to revive the entire DCU after the upheaval proposed by the new co-presidents. The entry of James Gunn and Peter Safran did not come in silence. The Studios have chosen to revolutionize their entertainment structure, starting with Superman who will no longer have the features of Henry Cavill. His return seemed more than certain, especially after the cameo in Black Adam, but James Gunn’s entrance shook the foundations, so he could start afresh. Superman: Legacy is coming in 2025 and not only promises to rebuild the DCU, but to do it with new actors and without giving up the classic thrusts.

James Gunn confirms the presence of a character in Superman: Legacy

James Gunn has confirmed that Superman: Legacy will not be giving up a classic DC character. The director and screenwriter of the first DC Universe film under his own responsibility has revealed that the new film about Clark Kent will also include Jimmy Olsen. We currently know very little about the plot of Superman: Legacy, but James Gunn immediately stated that it will not be a story about the origins of the character, although the Clark Kent presented is actually younger than the one played by Henry Cavill. As it reports Screen Rant, Superman: Legacy should trace Clark’s life on Earth, alternating with his Kryptonian heritage. Via Twitter, the director gave another precious advance to the fans, who will have to expect the involvement of Jimmy Olsen. It is a classic character from the DC universe related to the stories of Superman. He is the Clark Kent’s best friend as well as a photographer for the Daily Planet.

ofc — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 18, 2023

In the past he has assumed the guise of different actors depending on the occasion (the last one, for example, is that of Michael Cassidy in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice). Thanks to James Gunn, we are now assured that a second DC character will appear in Superman: Legacy and it should only be the first of many to return for the storyline. According to some rumors, in fact, too Lois Lane e Lex Luthor they will be part of the script. However James Gunn in this regard has preferred not to say too much, at least so far. Now that Jimmy Olsen will certainly figure in the film, all that remains is to ask: who will play him?