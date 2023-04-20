Legacy of “Paye” Paredes Pardo, payanesa, pioneer of women’s poetry of the 20th century, is collected in a special edition – news

Both the edition of the book, as well as the presentation and analysis of the poetry of Carmen Paredes Pardo, was in charge of the journalist and writer Sophia Rodríguez Pouget.

Wise Mind Editions, presents “Paye, Life and Poetry of Carmen Paredes Pardo”, a beautiful and captivating book that narrates the life, and presents the work, of one of the pioneers of female poetry of the 20th century in Colombia, born in Popayán in 1907 and died in Pasto in 1980.

The book, which brings together the largest number of poems by the author that have been recovered to date -except for those she wrote for her family-, constitutes the recovery of a legacy of enormous value for the Letters of Colombia, especially for the Women’s letters, even more so today when the gender issue has been acquiring special relevance due to the historical debt that society has owed to Women, to claim their place and importance, as well as to exalt and make visible their work, value, rights, achievements and contributions over time.

This special edition, which is published on the occasion of the forty-year anniversary of the death of “Paye” -as she was familiarly known-, includes marvelous descriptions of personalities who knew her, such as the intellectual, politician, journalist and poet Juan Lozano and Lozano, the poet from Cauca Gloria Cepeda Vargas, and the literary critic Octavio Gamboa, as well as one of his nephews, Darío Vicente Paredes Chará, who describes the image and childhood memories he retains of his “aunt Paye.”

On the other hand, both the edition of the book, as well as the presentation and analysis of the poetry of Carmen Paredes Pardo, was in charge of the journalist and writer Sophia Rodríguez Pouget, who allows us to see the importance of a work that remained stored for forty years and that today comes to light, thanks to the documentary recovery that Carmen’s family made of her manuscripts and original texts.

Sophia Rodríguez Pouget reveals to us in her analysis “Paye” as a figure not only mysterious and captivating, due to the life he led and the poems he wrote, but also as a movie character that is well worth knowing and recovering for History and Colombian and Latin American Literature.

Carmen Paredes Pardo

(Popayán, 1907 – Pasto, 1980)

Born on July 12, 1907 in Popayán (Colombia), María del Carmen Paredes Pardo, was the eighth of the twelve children of Mrs. María Pardo and Mr. Antonio Paredes, home in whose house the gathering with friends and personalities of the 20th century was famous. In colombia. She is the sister of the renowned writer and journalist Jaime Paredes Pardo – who was mayor of Popayán, Governor of Cauca and deputy director for several years of Sunday readings from the newspaper El Tiempo-, Carmen led a discreet life, characterized by her singular personality, her little contact with the outside world and a poetic vocation of great lyricism and introspection. She suffered in the last decade of her life due to a decline in her mental health, she was transferred to a sanatorium in the city of Pasto, where she died on May 23, 1980, at 72 years of age.

Concepts of those who knew PAYE and his work

“…this is very important poetry, very original, tremendously human, fully authentic and lived; It makes you want an expansion and a change of horizon for those who feel so deeply and express so decisively; and claims for the author a place in the best contemporary poetry”: Juan Lozano and Lozano

“His was an original voice. His word is pure lyricism. On a bare landscape grows the work that, despite its brevity, has shadow and leaves its mark. (…) her innate knowledge of harmony and her aesthetic clairvoyance are today, when time begins to say the last word, the selection product of this “thoughtful stone Popayan”: Gloria Cepeda Vargas

“I think his writings were a way of existing. A way to transmute the melancholy, frustration and sadness that overwhelmed her into a universe of beauty”: Dario Vicente Paredes Chara

Description and content:

“Paye, Life and Poetry of Carmen Paredes Pardo”, is the special edition, published by Wise Mind Editions On the occasion of the fortieth anniversary of the death of the Payanese poet Carmen Paredes Pardo (1907 – 1980), which compiles her literary creation, materialized in 57 poems -between sonnets and free verses- that constitute the most relevant of her talent and original creation.

In the words of the journalist and writer Sophia Rodríguez Pouget:

“What is remarkable about this heritage of recovered verses is that we see how Carmen Paredes Pardo wrote not only intuitively and solitary, but with a quality that deserves to recognize her place today among the most relevant figures of the female Letters of the 20th century in Colombia, particularly among the select group of pioneering poetesses, such as Matilde Espinosa de Pérez and Isabel Lleras Restrepo -contemporaries of hers-, which also includes renowned voices such as Maruja Vieira and Meira del Mar”.

“This book is undoubtedly a jewel, a beauty, not only because of the marvelous texts by the authors who described Carmen at the time and which allow us to “see” and “know” her in great detail, to discover her as a figure to the once human, sensitive, mysterious, singular and talented, worthy of being a character in a film because of her unique life path, but also because of the originality and quality of her poems, which surprise with their desolation, their depth of thought, their capacity of synthesis to capture human reflections in long-meditated and worked verses, being mostly short versification in its metric and invoice”.

“Carmen’s poetic universe is overwhelming due to the originality of her voice, her vision and feeling of the feminine so avant-garde for the time, the experience that she transmits of love, heartbreak, emptiness, loneliness, boredom, so typical of the human condition. She was a deeply lyrical and introspective writer, romantic and expressionist in her writing, a woman who represents not only the existential burden that every human being can experience at many moments in their lives, but also the silence and the historical ‘enclosure’ that they have suffered. the woman; that “reduced space” -as Gloria Cepeda so aptly called it in her text- of which little by little the boundaries have been widening despite so much sociocultural resistance”.

donation to libraries

On the other hand, in the same way that Sabia Mente Ediciones published the posthumous compilation of the literary production, in verse and prose, of the payanés magistrate and poet, Ricardo León Rodríguez Arce, entitled ‘Obra Poética y Ensayos’, a series of copies of the book “Paye, Vida y Poesía de Carmen Paredes Pardo”, will be donated for the collections of Archives and Public Libraries of Popayán and Cauca, which are part of the Municipal Mayor’s Office of Popayán, the Government of Cauca and the University of Cauca, so that citizens can access the knowledge and consultation of the work of another daughter of Popayán and Cauca who exalted with her poetic talent her city and her department, as well as her country, as one of the pioneers of the Colombian poetry of the 20th century.

Likewise, the book will be destined for the main Libraries in Colombia. A new editorial contribution to the memory of Popayán, Cauca, and Colombia.