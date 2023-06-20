Legal carrying of weapons and militarization in Cali?

The scenarios of violence and insecurity continue to affect the citizens of Santiago de Cali.

In addition to the multiple thefts by motorcycle thieves and the homicides that are generated every day in our city; The excesses that the loss of some Club América flags continues to cause, continue to generate public order disruption in Cali.

Situation that, in the opinion of councilors of the capital of the Valley, demands real actions from the competent authorities.

Among these measures is the legal carrying of weapons and militarization as firm options to counter criminal actions in the city.

Positions of the Cali Council

Councilors Fernando Alberto Tamayo Ovalle, Ana Leidy Erazo Ruiz and Roberto Rodríguez Zamudio expressed their dissatisfaction with the criminal actions taking place in Cali.

“The fact that a group of armed motorcyclists illegally enter a family home located in the San Judas neighborhood and intimidate its owners, suggests that in Cali there is a security group imposing its law, which leads us to think because we are facing a paramilitary group, which must be fought with all authority,” said Fernando Alberto Tamayo Ovalle.

For councilor Tamayo Ovalle, “the issue of the loss of the American flags is a matter of coexistence, but when we see armed groups taking the law into their own hands, we are talking about paramilitaries. If the State does not have the capacity to confront these people, the Army must intervene”.

They question the Secretary of Security of Cali, Jimmy Dranguet

For her part, the councilor, Ana Leidy Erazo Ruiz, questioned the Cali Secretary of Security and Justice:

“First, a reward is offered to locate some flags, fueling the conflict between soccer bars, but a plan is not generated to deal with this type of situation that is visible on networks, where people confront each other with firearms. Dranguet could not deal with security and was unable to propose a public security policy for Cali. The secretary must resign,” Erazo Ruiz asserted.

For councilor Roberto Rodríguez Zamudio, more than 200,000 uncontrolled firearms circulate in Cali.

“We cannot allow illegals to have weapons and advantages and good people not,” said Roberto Rodríguez Zamudio.

Position of the Mayor of Cali

The mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, maintained that in order to combat violence it was necessary to modify some laws that allow non-recidivism in the crime.

The burgomaster called on the National Government to consolidate a policy against crime but one that is sustainable over time.

In addition, in the most recent Security Council, Jorge Iván Ospina ordered the immediate implementation of an action plan led by the Public Force, with the objective of combating the crime of theft throughout the city.

Jimmy Dranguet Rodríguez, Secretary of Security and Justice of Cali, stressed that the main objective is to guarantee peace and order, for which coordinated operations have been implemented with the different district authorities.

The Security agency activated the ´Exodus Plan´ and the ´Return Plan´, working in close collaboration with the Police to prevent any disturbance to public order, especially as a result of the recent incidents related to the bullying of soccer teams in the city of Cali.

Plans against theft of citizens

Within this framework of the Security Council, the authorities carried out an exhaustive analysis of the problem of theft in the city.

The statistics, the different modalities and the areas where it is most frequently recorded were carefully examined.

A comprehensive plan was established to contain and significantly reduce the incidence of this criminal phenomenon, establishing as a priority goal the reduction of cases before the end of the current government period.

The leader of the security portfolio stated that this plan will be focused on containing the theft that is committed with motorcycles.

In this sense, the support of the Ministry of Mobility is essential to control the situation of the male griller, as well as to track vehicles that circulate without license plates or with altered license plates, in order to avoid detection and surveillance by the authorities.

The joint commitment of all the authorities of the capital of the Valley is to decisively confront the crimes that affect it.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

