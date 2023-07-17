Legal Consequences of Violations of Reporting Obligations Part I News Essen (Oldenburg) – News Essen (Oldenburg) Politics Current news on the internet

Essen – “In the case of the foreign trade law, many domestic companies still do not seem to be sufficiently aware of the reporting requirements in international payment and capital transactions,” explains tax consultant Roland Franz, managing partner of the tax consulting firm Roland Franz & Partner ( in Essen and Velbert. Like the entire Foreign trade transactions, capital and payment transactions with other countries are basically free, but: The Foreign Trade Act in conjunction with Chapters 6 and 7 of the Foreign Trade Ordinance and the relevant embargo regulations provide for restrictions and reporting obligations in certain cases.

If you or the company is active in international business, you may have seen the note “Observe the AWV reporting obligation” on the account statements. This is often printed by banks as standard when it comes to international payments. What is usually meant is the obligation (according to Section 11 (2) AWG in conjunction with Section 67 (1) No. 1 AWV) to report incoming and outgoing payments from abroad that exceed an amount of EUR 12,500 to the Deutsche Bundesbank.

That means without ifs and buts: The obligation arises when a resident receives more than 12,500 euros from a foreigner or pays it to a foreigner. Exceeding this limit is based exclusively on the payment amount, regardless of whether, for example, several invoices are paid in one amount.

Tax consultant Roland Franz explains: “The term payment is to be understood very broadly. Direct and indirect payment transactions such as foreign transfers, cash payments, direct debits, cashing of foreign checks and bills of exchange are covered by the AWV reporting obligation, whereby the money is not even paid directly by a foreigner must originate. If another person acts for a foreign company or a foreign person, this payment must also be reported.”

