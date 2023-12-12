Legal defense or strategy to evade investigations?

The Commission of Accusations reactivated the preliminary investigation for alleged illegal financing and violation of campaign limits.

The defense of President Gustavo Petro presented a request to file the six complaints against him, alleging a lack of commitment and concrete evidence on the part of the complainants.

The petition comes a day after the House of Representatives Impeachment Committee reactivated the preliminary investigation into Petro for alleged illegal financing and violation of campaign limits during the presidential race.

Lawyer Mauricio Pava, Petro’s legal representative, said: “The legal defense requested the filing of six complaints as a result of the insistence, as required by law, due to the lack of commitment and citizen responsibility.”

Likewise, Pava warned that all complainants “They stated that they knew nothing directly and concretely, except what they had heard in the media.”

In addition, the defense requested the exclusion of the complaint presented by Senator Jota Pe Hernández, arguing that it is based on a failed collaboration process. According to Pava, “The law prohibits using Nicolás Petro’s statement before the Attorney General’s Office as evidence in any process.”

“The legal defense of President Gustavo Petro will insist that concrete and valid elements be added to the investigation,” added lawyer Pava.

For her part, Senator Paola Holguín reaffirmed her complaint and requested the summons of several people involved in the alleged illegal financing of Petro’s presidential campaign.

«By ratifying the complaint for Falsehood in documents, financing with improper sources and violation of campaign limits, I will provide new elements that, after the complaint that I made, new facts became known such as the non-reporting of payments to electoral witnesses, flights and events”, Holguín concluded.

Accusations against Petro

It all started in the middle of this year, when some compromising audios from the former ambassador to Venezuela, Armando Benedetti, came to light.

In the recordings addressed to former chief of staff Laura Sarabia, Benedetti claims to have raised “15,000 million pesos” (about $3.7 million) for Petro’s campaign.

These audios triggered an investigation that led to the arrest of the president’s son, Nicolás Petro, for alleged illicit enrichment and money laundering. This case also called into question the financing of the campaign that brought Gustavo Petro to the Presidency.

The Prosecutor’s Office arrested the president’s first-born son and his ex-wife, Daysuris Vásquez. However, the Prosecutor’s Office was forced to refrain from investigating Gustavo Petro, as this was outside its powers.

Consequently, he sent the notification to the House Accusations Committee, which joined the complaint filed by a dozen plaintiffs, including two opposition congressmen.

