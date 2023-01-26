It took a long time to define whether or not the first line of the Bogotá Metro would be modified due to the initiative of President Petro that part of it be underground. In the meeting held yesterday by the Head of State and Mayor Claudia López, the report from the Chinese construction consortium was analyzed, in which it recommends one of five options, since the others are considered to have a legal risk of modifying the purpose of the contract.

However, the Presidency of the Republic differs by pointing out that two of these options, which are the ones the head of state likes, have no legal risk if the contract is modified to make part of the line underground.

For this reason, President Petro and Mayor López decided to establish technical tables to analyze the recommendations of the Chinese builder on the best option, as well as the legal concepts of the Casa de Nariño, which, contrary to what the Chinese say, conclude that there would be legal risk.

Mayor López explained that the construction consortium recommended one of the five options that it analyzed, “both for technical, economic and financial feasibility, which is the extension of the first Metro line from 72 to 100, underground in three additional stations and 3.9 additional kilometers”.

He added that the concessionaire also recommends this option because it considers that it does not modify the purpose of the contract and “has fewer legal and institutional risks, it would not exceed 50% of the original value of the concession and because it would add added value in terms that would integrate greater passenger demand. ”.

López explained that the builder ruled out three undergroundization options for legal reasons and greater value; and one more that although technically it would be viable, legally it would not. This would be from First Avenue to 72nd Street through Caracas.

The government’s position

President Petro, after learning about this report, made a counterproposal to the mayor, for which he asked her to continue two working groups.

López explained that two things requested by the head of state will be evaluated at the tables: one is that Petro requested two legal concepts according to which the object of the contract could be modified.

In this regard, Mayor López said that “the analysis made by the Chinese concessionaire is that it would be very risky to modify the purpose of the contract.”

Mayor López added that “as There are two conflicting legal versions and neither the concessionaire nor the Mayor’s Office know the legal concepts made by the Presidency of the RepublicSo, we have agreed to continue the conversation by having two working groups, a legal one to evaluate the legal analysis made by the concessionaire, with the two additional concepts that we do not know of up to now”.

The other table will deal with the option that President Petro would prefer, which is not the one proposed by the consortium; It is an undergroundization from Carrera 50 with Primero de Mayo to Calle 72.

Mayor López told Blu Radio, before meeting with the head of state in the Casa de Nariño, that “this is a contract with 18% execution and 4,200 workers doing it. Bogotá is going to have a metro in 2028, yes or yes. Because by sabotaging, stopping and delaying, we are as stuck as we are”.

López added that “4,200 Colombians are working today on the first line of the Metro, building the workshop patio in Bosa, finishing the studies and designs, building the viaduct on 72 with Caracas.”

The district president explained that “the president asked the consortium that has been building the first Metro line since last year, as you know, to analyze the legal, technical and financial viability of a possible undergrounding of a section… we are going to present”.

The possibility that a stretch of the expected one will be undergrounded, for more than 50 years, Metro in Bogotá, has raised a controversy because it would imply more time in its construction and higher costs, between $12 and $15 billion. However, President Petro said that the nation would assume this additional value, and if necessary, the law would be modified in the next National Development Plan.

The Metro project was approved during the mayoralty of Gustavo Petro to go underground to 127th Street. The then President Santos promised that the Nation would contribute $13.7 billion, corresponding to 70% of the value of the first line.

However, the next mayor, Enrique Peñalosa, opted because it was more convenient due to construction time and costs to build the elevated subway, although the line was shortened to 72nd street. his mandate. This was seconded by then President Iván Duque for the delivery of the Nation’s resources.

Mayor López received the project with these specifications, which began construction the previous year with the workshop patio in Bosa, the purchase of land, as well as the relocation of public service networks.

President Petro revived the idea that at least part of the first line of the Metro is underground. He even announced as a candidate that he would insist on it if he reached the Casa de Nariño.

In this sense, it could be said that undergrounding, even if it is a part of the Bogotá Metro, is a campaign promise by Gustavo Petro.

Last November, the already president said that “in 2015, the Bogotá underground metro, up to 127th street, cost 14 billion pesos. Today that same stretch costs 35 billion pesos. That is the cost of political pettiness.”

Then Petro, in a meeting with Mayor López, raised asking the builder the possibility of making a section of the work underground.

López explained, after the meeting, on that occasion with the Head of State, that “President Petro is concerned about the urban impact, the environmental impact and the patrimonial impact because it would pass through the entire historic center of Colombia, and for this reason he has asked that that possibility be evaluated, but it is an evaluation”.

In this regard, on that occasion, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes, said that “we want to make it clear that there has never been an imposition by the President of the Republic, only that as a 70% financier of the Metro, revisions have to be made. They are not changing the rules or ignoring contracts.

They ask that there be no changes

In the last few hours, an accidental commission of congressmen and councilors from Bogotá met to analyze the progress in the construction of the Metro. The main conclusion is that the project that is underway should not undergo changes to avoid further delays in the work and damage to the city.

Said commission warned in a statement that “if the modification of the change in the construction structure of the subway generates higher profits for the contractor compared to the current business model and produces a special benefit in his favor, his concept would be affected by the breach of the impartiality and independence to attend to their own convenience”.