Legal Maneuvers and Challenges: Trump’s Lawyers Fight Federal Election Interference Case

Trump’s Legal Team to Challenge Federal Election Interference Case

CNN – Lawyers representing former President Donald Trump have indicated their intention to employ various legal tactics in an attempt to undermine the federal election interference case brought against him by special counsel Jack Smith. The success of these maneuvers in derailing the expedited trial set for March 2024 will largely depend on Judge Tanya Chutkan’s ability to keep pre-trial proceedings on schedule. Judge Chutkan has demonstrated a strict approach to scheduling so far, displaying little tolerance for unnecessary delays.

During a hearing held on Monday in a Washington federal court, Trump’s lawyer, John Lauro, disclosed some details about the challenges they plan to mount against Smith’s case. The charges against Trump stem from his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. Lauro argued that the “legal complexity” of the case necessitates a lengthy investigation period. However, Judge Chutkan’s trial date of March 4 is two months later than what Smith’s office had requested and well ahead of the April 2026 date proposed by Trump.

Apart from the individual lawsuits filed by Lauro, there is also the broader question of whether Trump can convince higher courts to intervene before the trial begins if his claims are rejected during pre-trial proceedings before Judge Chutkan. Typically, legal issues regarding the conduct of a trial, such as the dismissal of charges or the admissibility of certain evidence, are reviewed by appellate courts after a guilty verdict is handed down. However, defendants can occasionally file a writ of reconsideration, essentially an appeal before the trial concludes.

According to CNN legal analyst Elie Honig, the standards for a successful appeal for reinstatement before a verdict is delivered are demanding. He explained, “It’s very difficult to successfully file a reversal, to appeal before a verdict has been delivered, and even if you do, that doesn’t necessarily put all trial preparation on hold.”

Trump has entered a plea of not guilty in the case.

Executive Immunity and Jurisdiction Challenges

Trump has consistently argued for executive immunity from prosecution in several lawsuits, contending that his actions fell within his duties as president. The federal criminal case related to the events of January 6, 2021, appears to follow this pattern. During Monday’s hearing, Lauro stated that executive immunity would be an initial issue raised by Trump’s legal team, possibly within the upcoming weeks. Lauro also hinted at an argument challenging the court’s jurisdiction, suggesting they may argue that the impeachment is a political matter to be addressed through Congress or at the polls.

Referring to the constitutional clause requiring the president to “see that the laws are faithfully executed,” Lauro claimed, “The impeachment essentially indicts President Trump for being President Trump and faithfully executing the laws and his obligations of care.” The concept of presidential immunity, unlike legislative immunity under the constitutional Speech or Debate clause, is not explicitly stated in the Constitution, according to University of Baltimore law professor Kim Wehle.

Determining the line between protecting presidential discretion and preventing criminal activity by presidents will be a critical task for Judge Chutkan and other judges who may review the case on appeal.

First Amendment Concerns

Trump’s lawyers, particularly John Lauro, have aggressively argued that the prosecutors aim to criminalize Trump’s right to free speech. They contend that the actions targeted by Smith during Trump’s protests over the 2020 election results were constitutionally protected political speech. Lauro asserted, “When it comes to political speech, you can not only defend a position, but you can take action, you can make petitions, you can even ask your vice president to stop voting for a period of time.”

During Monday’s hearing, Lauro informed the judge that they will litigate “fundamental First Amendment issues” in the case. While some segments of the conservative public support the First Amendment defense, other experts argue that the alleged illegal conduct may exceed the bounds of constitutional protection.

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr expressed skepticism about the defense, stating, “Freedom of speech does not give you the right to participate in a fraudulent conspiracy.”

Allegations of Selective Prosecution

Lauro revealed on Monday that additional time will be required to litigate whether Trump was selectively targeted in the indictment. He stated, “We also anticipate a motion for selective indictment, given the fact that this prosecution provides an advantage to the head of these prosecutors, who is running a political campaign against President Trump, which the whole world knows about.”

Lauro’s argument will likely revolve around whether the impeachment was a retaliatory action against Trump’s criticism of incumbent President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden. It is considered “extraordinarily rare” for a defendant to succeed in a selective indictment lawsuit. Typically, the defendant is required to demonstrate that someone in a similar situation was not prosecuted. However, as Honig pointed out, “The difficulty in this case is that no one is really in a similar situation” to Trump.

As the trial date approaches, the legal battle between Trump’s team and the special counsel is set to intensify, with both sides ready to argue their respective positions in court.

